Neue Funktionen und Sample-Libraries

Neues Betriebssystem für Sequential Prophet X: OS 2.2 ist da

Sequential hat ein neues Betriebssystem für den Sample-Synth Prophet X / XL erstellt, das ab jetzt kostenlos downgeloaded werden kann und die Möglichkeiten des Instruments erweitert.

Anzeige

Hier die Features von OS 2.2:

24 zusätzliche User Sample Groups

es ist jetzt möglich die temposynchronen LFO-Werte zu modulieren

Crossfades bei Forward-Backward-Loops möglich

Außerdem stehen jetzt mit der Freeware PXToolkit, und SAMPLEROBOT Pro 6.5 von Skylife zwei mächtige Programme zur Erstellung eigener Sample-Sounds zur Verfügung.

Neben 8Dio, die neue Sample-Packs mit Sounds von Vintage-Geräten (Yamaha CP70, ARP 2600, Oberheim OB-X, Sequential Prophet-5 und T-8, Roland Jupiter 4, Moog Prodigy und Minimoog gibt es jetzt noch andere Third Party-Anbieter mit interessanten Libraries:

– Replicants from Modulatable Synthesis (samples of the Deckard’s Dream poly synth)

– The 9000 Foot Piano from Pianobook (samples of a renowned Yamaha grand piano)

– BlueWave from Goldbaby (samples of the PPG Wave 2.2)

– VCO Pack from ThinkerSnacks VCO samples from the Neutron, OB-6, Dreadbox Erebus, and Moog Voyager)

Website