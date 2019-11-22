Virtuelles Instrument auf der Basis eines Patents von Leo Fender
Das Sampleson 1959 Geisterpiano: das Fender-Piano, das niemals existierte
Leo Fender, der Erfinder des Fender Rhodes hat 1959 ein Patent auf ein elektromechanisches Piano beim US-Patentamt eingereicht, das niemals gebaut wurde.
Anzeige
Die Software-Schmiede Sampleson realisiert dieses Geisterpiano jetzt als Software-Instrument. Das Instrument ähnelt in mancher Hinsicht dem Yamaha CP80 (aber mit weniger Saiten) und wurde von Sampleson mittels Spectral Modelling erstellt.
Die Features von 1959:
- 88 notes electro-acoustic piano.
- Spectral modeled (no samples at all).
- Resonance amount.
- Hammer noise amount.
- Release sound amount.
- Static noise emulator.
- Just 35 MB.
- Scalable HD interface.
- macOS Catalina Ready.
- Easy install.
- No extra purchases needed (like Kontakt, UVI, etc) or any other 3rd. party player.
- Ready to be loaded into major DAWs (Cubase, Logic Pro, GarageBand, Cakewalk, Reaper, Bitwig, Nuendo, FL Studio, etc.).
- Win 32/64-bits and Mac VST/AU/Standalone versions included.
- About ~65MB installed.
- No online activation required.
1959 gibt es als Standalone und für die VST und AU-Schnittstelle. Es kostet 39,- $ (Einführungspreis, regulär 59,- $).
Datenschutzbestimmungen