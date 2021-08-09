Keyboards Digital 02/2019
Retrochic: Super MIDI Pak für Super Nintendo
Chiptune-Freaks können sich freuen: Es gibt jetzt eine Cartridge mit der man Super Nintento-Spielkonsolen zu polyfon spielbaren Synthesizern macht.
Mit der Super MIDI Pak Cartridge kann man den Soundchip von Nintendo Klassikern wie Super Famicom, Super Nintendo und Super NT ansteuern und bis zu achtstimmig spielen. Sie ist mit einer USB-MIDI-Schnittstelle ausgestattet und bietet Features wie Pitchbend, Sustain, Portamento etc.. Die Oszillatoren arbeiten mit den Wellenformen Square, Sinus und Dreieck, es lassen sich aber auch eigene Samples laden.
Features:
- Compatible with Super Famicom, NTSC/PAL Super Nintendo, and Super NT
- 16 polyphonic midi channels with independent settings multiplexing over 8 voices
- Standard MIDI sustain, sostenuto, legato switch, portamento (glide), pitch bend, vibrato, pan, volume
- MIDI mono mode (mode 4) with legato operation
- All SPC700 DSP registers are directly writable via CC messages, including echo registers
- Comes with Square Wave, Sine Wave, Triangle Wave, and Sawtooth samples.
- New samples can be uploaded via WebMidi application (Windows/Mac/Linux), automatically converts from SPC/WAV/SF2 formats.
- USB Micro-B and 3.5″ TRS Type A MIDI interfaces, cables not included
- USB interface is galvanically isolated to prevent ground loop noise
- Save / restore device state across power off and reset
- Play existing SPC files
- Firmware upgradable
Super MIDI Pak kostet 99,- $.
