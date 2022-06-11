Experimentalsynth Beats FM
Radio Gaga? Synth mit Antenne von X Audio Systems
X Audio Systems kündigt einen ungewöhnlichen Noise-Synth an, der über Indiegogo finanziert werden soll.
Er heißt Beats FM und verfügt über ein internes FM/AM/SW-Radio mit Antenne als Klangquelle. Zur Klangbearbeitung stehen zwei analoge Klones eines Curtis-Tiefpassfilters mit Resonanz sowie zwei Hochpassfilter zur Verfügung. Außerdem gibt es einen LFO und ein Digital-Delay.
Die Features des Beats FM:
- 1 x stereo wide-band FM/AM/SW radio with LFO modulated tuner knob
- 2 x analog 4-pole low-pass filters (clones of CEM3320, the chip used in the Prophet 5) with self-oscillating resonance and LFO modulation
- 4 seconds of stereo digital delay with time control, feedback, tone, sync and panning with LFO modulation
- 1 x LFO with 16 different “bendable” waveforms with rate, multiplier and polarity
- 1 x Sync unit to lock the LFO to: 1-audio click track, 2-analog clock, 3-tap tempo
- 2 x analog 2-pole high-pass filters
- 1 x effects mixer
- 2 x external audio inputs with overdrive
