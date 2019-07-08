ein ungewöhnliches Kickstarter Projekt
Radiator: ein Synthesizer für die Augen…
Andrew Kilpatrick, der Entwickler des Phenol Synthesizers hat sich mit dem Laser-Artist Christopher Short und dem Designer QP Tharmviboonsi zusammengetan, um einen günstigen Realtime-Controller für Laser-Shows zu entwickeln, der wie ein Synthesizer arbeitet.
Das Kickstarter-Projekt Radiator ist so konzipiert, dass jeder Synth-Kenner sofort damit kreativ arbeiten kann, da er ähnliche Kontroll-Möglichkeiten bietet.
Hier die Features von Radiator:
Features
- Laser synthesizer for live laser and vector graphics performances
- Outputs full-bandwidth ILDA signals compatible with any standard mono or RGB ILDA laser projector – uses a standard DB-25 connector
- Internal processing using the latest in embedded DSP technology
- External control of radiator is possible via MIDI or Control Voltage (CV) input jacks
- Daisy-chain multiple radiators together using MIDI for synchronized control
- Audio output jacks (1/4″) for hearing the actual laser signals!
- Audio inputs jacks (1/4″) for syncing radiator to music
- USB host port for connection to small laser systems such as LaserCube
- Ethernet port for connection to EtherDream laser DAC – permits long cable runs to projector
- Small internal color LCD screen for managing presets, configuration, and viewing a real-time preview of laser output
- Internal flash memory for storing presets – can be uploaded and downloaded via web-based application
- USB port for firmware updates, data transfer and MIDI connectivity to a PC or Mac
- Solid construction with metal enclosure – outline approx. 38cm x 23cm (15″ x 9″)
- Power supply included – offered with either US or EU-style plug (depending on your country)
Die Preise: Radiator solo kostet 510€, das Radiator PartyPack (Radiator + 400mW Laser projector + 25-foot ILDA cable + Variance processing) 1565€
