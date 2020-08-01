Keyboards 03/2019
JAMIE CULLUM +++ 45 JAHRE YAMAHA +++ 80s-Sound heute! Synth-Pop-Legende HOWARD JONES +++ KAWAI NOVUS NV-5 – Hybrid Digitalpiano +++ Drummachine UNO DRUM – Beats für unterwegs
Polyfones Eurorack-Modul mit vielen Features
Qu-Bit präsentiert Surface: Physical Modeling auf kleinstem Raum
Surface ist ein ungewöhnliches neues Produkt der Hardwareschmiede Qu-Bit. Das kompakt designte Modul bietet eine Physical Modelling-Klangerzeugung mit achtfacher Polyfonie.
Anzeige
Die Engine ist multitembral und verfügt über mehrere (Physical Modelling-) Modelle mit denen sich ein breites Spektrum von Sounds realisieren läßt, das u.a. gezupfte Saiten, Prepared Piano und viele (auch experimentelle) Percussion-Sounds umfasst. das Modul hat einen Stereoausgang und bietet diverse Spatialization-Modes.
Surface kostet 299,- $.
Schlagwörter: Blog, Modular Synthesizer
Keyboards 04/2019
ANALOGUE WINTER +++ Moog Matriarch +++ Doug Carn +++ NOVATION SUMMIT – Hybrider Polysynth +++ METRONOMY – Frontmann Joe Mount +++ ERICA SYNTHS PICO SYSTEM III – Modulares Komplettpaket
Datenschutzbestimmungen