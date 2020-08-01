Produkt: Keyboards 03/2019
Polyfones Eurorack-Modul mit vielen Features

Qu-Bit präsentiert Surface: Physical Modeling auf kleinstem Raum

von Redaktion,

Surface ist ein ungewöhnliches neues Produkt der Hardwareschmiede Qu-Bit. Das kompakt designte Modul bietet eine Physical Modelling-Klangerzeugung mit achtfacher Polyfonie.

Die Engine ist multitembral und verfügt über mehrere (Physical Modelling-) Modelle mit denen sich ein breites Spektrum von Sounds realisieren läßt, das u.a. gezupfte Saiten, Prepared Piano und viele (auch experimentelle) Percussion-Sounds umfasst. das Modul hat einen Stereoausgang und bietet diverse Spatialization-Modes.

Surface kostet 299,- $.

