Softeare-Retro PCM-Drums
Psychic Modulation PulsCode Drumcomputer- wir brauchen nur 13 Bit
Psychic Modulation stellt ein neues Plug-in-Instrument vor, das den Sound klassischer PCM-Drumcomputer der 80er Jahre liefert.
PulsCode hat jede Menge rauher 12 oder 13 Bit-Drumsounds an Bord und ist mit einem cleveren und flexiblen Step-Sequenzer mit 64 Schritten ausgestattet. Vor allem für Produzenten von Synthwave, EBM, Coldwave, Electro und Synthpop profitieren von der Software. PulsCode Drumcomputer steht für PC und Mac zur Verfügung und kostet 89,-€
Hier die Features
- 8 Drum Engines for loading up a variety of Sound Elements.
- Each Element is made up of 6 layers: Core, Grit, Hit, Body, Reverb and Noise.
- All layers of each Element have been sampled in 13-bit using vintage gear.
- Compressor, Filter and Saturation per Drum Engine.
- 64-step Pattern Sequencer with lane for each drum.
- Unique Pattern Offsets for creating variations to your patterns.
- Multi-parameter Accents for each step.
- Individual Speed and Length for each Sequence Lane (allows polyrhythms).
- Adjustable Flams per step.
- Flow: controls the movement and rhythmic flow of each sequence lane.
- Fracture: momentary buildups and breakdowns using snap-back controls.
- Drum Mixer with Multiple Outputs for each drum.
- Drum Fill Arpeggiator for automatic rolls, fills and more.
- Pitchbender & Modwheel integration of Fracture and Flow.
- Tight sync to Host tempo and position.
- MIDI Learn and automation of most parameters.
- Sub-presets: separate load/save settings for Drum Engine and Sequencer.
- Double Click Parameter Reset.
- Intuitive patch management system.
- Default bank of 128 example presets.
- Includes several Sounds Elements to start out.
- More soundpacks will be available in the future.
