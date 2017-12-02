PPG Infinite Pro

Synthguru Wolgang Palm (der u.a. für den legendären PPG Wave verantwortlich war) kündigt einen neuen, sehr leistungsfähigen Softwaresynth an.
Infinite Pro steht für Mac und Windows zur Verfügung und bietet u.a. einen 24db Tiefpass-Filter, 2 VCAs, 4 LFOs, 10 Hüllkurven, eine Modulationsmatrix und eine Effektsektion. Zu den Hauptfeatures zählt der Morpher, mit dem man Sounds mit Hilfe eines X/Y-Controllers morphen kann.
Hier einige Features von Infinite Pro:
- Morpher – X/Y controller which morphs 5 user selectable sine resources
- Noiser – X/Y controller morphing 3 noise resources and performing modulations on the tonal part
- Molder – acts as a digital filter with any imaginable filter sweeps
- Two detail editor pages for the Sine resources featuring a 3D display *
- Analyser with 6 modes for directly converting your own sounds
- Noise separation lets you create own resources for the Noiser
- Import WTS and TCS files from WaveGenerator and WaveMapper
- Import Phonem utterances and use them in the Infinite PRO Molder
- Versatile matrix system – allowing 16 sources to control 40 parameters
- 10 Envelopes, for control of filter sweeps, waveform, noise and many modulations
- 4 LFOs which can be freely routed via the matrix
- Delay/Reverb effect
- Overdrive/Distortion effect
- Preset browser with new listing filters
- Directly accessible context help for each module
- Freely configurable schematic keypads, with extremely expressive modulation options
- 4 MIDI modes: Omni, Poly, Mono, and Voice-Per-Channel (MPE).