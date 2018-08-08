Mächtiger Signalprozessor fürs Eurorack

Percussa Super Signal Prozessor-Update

von Redaktion,

Der äußerst leistungsfähige Signalprozessor SSP von Percussa ist das definitive Tool für alle Eurorack-Freaks mit Weltbeherrschungs-Phantasien.

Das digitale Super Signal Processor-Modul kann jetzt dank eines OS-Updates noch mehr. Der ca. 2000 $ teure SSP arbeitet mit einem Quad Core Processor (1.8 GHz) und kann u.a. als Sampler, Wavetable-Oszillator mit Morphing- und Cloud-Fähigkeiten, LFO, Comb-Filter, Waveshaper, Envelope Generator, Noise-Generator und Step-Sequenzer eingesetzt werden. Eigene Module lassen sich in C++ erstellen.

Hier die Features des Alleskönners:

  • 8 outputs via high end AKM DAC with 32 bit resolution / 192kHz sample rate (AK4458)
  • 16 inputs via high end AKM ADC with 32 bit resolution / 192kHz sample rate (AK5558)
  • Support for eurorack DC voltage level ranges on inputs and outputs (-5V to +5V)
  • Low-noise power supplies and op-amp stages, featuring 0.1% resistors
  • 14 inputs via industrial ADCs or via AKM audio ADCs (see “status of project” section)
  • Support for eurorack DC voltage level range (-5V to +5V)
  • Quad core processor running at 1.8 GHz per core 32-bit SIMD and 64-bit floating point arithmetic
  • 32-bit floating point ADC/DAC input / output
  • Capable of running multiple software modules in parallel on multiple cores
  • Supports recording audio inputs and outputs directly to SD card for instant wavetable / sample creation or recording of live performances without the need for external software
  • Supports loading your own WAV files into the Wavetable Oscillator and Sampler software modules, via the SD card (limited only by SD card size / RAM size)
  • Coarse and Fine frequency controls on all Oscillators
  • Comes with a set of 100+ pre-recorded samples / wavetables
  • Storage and Recall of Presets and Settings with the press of a button
  • Rule-based fast 2D patching
  • Supports routing / mixing multiple inputs to multiple software modules
  • Supports routing / mixing multiple software modules to multiple outputs
  • Wavetable Oscillator with true 3D morphing (XYZ) and cloud features
  • Sampler with Layering features
  • LFO with multiple waveforms (sine, saw, square, triangle)
  • Variable Frequency Noise
  • DC generator
  • Enveloped Generator with Exponential A and DR
  • Waveshaper
  • Comb Filter
  • State Variable Filter
  • Step Sequencer
  • Development Kit
  • Extra modules Stretch Goal #2
    • Granular processor
    • Sampler module with time stretching
    • Simple delay
    • Bit crusher
    • Physical modeling membrane
  • Extra modules Stretch Goal #3
    • 3 Advanced modules (selected by Kickstarter SSP backers)
    • 2 Simpler modules (selected by Kickstarter SSP backers)
  • Support on the SSP to load your modules from the SD Card
  • 1600×480 pixel wide format full colour LVDS IPS display
  • 2D & 3D Graphics acceleration support (see stretch goals)
  • 4x High quality Aluminium Machined Knobs
  • 4x Bourns Endless and Click-less Encoders
  • 18x Industrial Temperature MEC Switches
  • User interface design featuring shallow menus (no menu diving), large fonts for readability and signal input / output Oscilloscope features
  • 1 USB device port with USB Audio Class 2.0 support
  • 1 USB host port with USB MIDI class and USB ethernet adapter support
  • Serial (header) connector on PCB to access linux serial console
  • MIDI MPE support (Kickstarter Stretch Goal #1)
  • 1 microSD card slot 16 GB professional microSD card (not included in DIY pledge) with FAT partition for easy sharing of presets and samples and for software updates (OS agnostic)
  • 2GB onboard RAM
  • Dimensions and Front Panel
  • 60HP width, 3U in height (eurorack compatible, see pledges for customization options)
  • 50mm depth behind front panel (estimated)
  • 2mm thick CNC machined / laser cut aluminium front panel, sandblasted and black anodized (see pledges for customization options)

