Mächtiger Signalprozessor fürs Eurorack
Percussa Super Signal Prozessor-Update
Der äußerst leistungsfähige Signalprozessor SSP von Percussa ist das definitive Tool für alle Eurorack-Freaks mit Weltbeherrschungs-Phantasien.
Das digitale Super Signal Processor-Modul kann jetzt dank eines OS-Updates noch mehr. Der ca. 2000 $ teure SSP arbeitet mit einem Quad Core Processor (1.8 GHz) und kann u.a. als Sampler, Wavetable-Oszillator mit Morphing- und Cloud-Fähigkeiten, LFO, Comb-Filter, Waveshaper, Envelope Generator, Noise-Generator und Step-Sequenzer eingesetzt werden. Eigene Module lassen sich in C++ erstellen.
Hier die Features des Alleskönners:
- 8 outputs via high end AKM DAC with 32 bit resolution / 192kHz sample rate (AK4458)
- 16 inputs via high end AKM ADC with 32 bit resolution / 192kHz sample rate (AK5558)
- Support for eurorack DC voltage level ranges on inputs and outputs (-5V to +5V)
- Low-noise power supplies and op-amp stages, featuring 0.1% resistors
- 14 inputs via industrial ADCs or via AKM audio ADCs (see “status of project” section)
- Support for eurorack DC voltage level range (-5V to +5V)
- Quad core processor running at 1.8 GHz per core 32-bit SIMD and 64-bit floating point arithmetic
- 32-bit floating point ADC/DAC input / output
- Capable of running multiple software modules in parallel on multiple cores
- Supports recording audio inputs and outputs directly to SD card for instant wavetable / sample creation or recording of live performances without the need for external software
- Supports loading your own WAV files into the Wavetable Oscillator and Sampler software modules, via the SD card (limited only by SD card size / RAM size)
- Coarse and Fine frequency controls on all Oscillators
- Comes with a set of 100+ pre-recorded samples / wavetables
- Storage and Recall of Presets and Settings with the press of a button
- Rule-based fast 2D patching
- Supports routing / mixing multiple inputs to multiple software modules
- Supports routing / mixing multiple software modules to multiple outputs
- Wavetable Oscillator with true 3D morphing (XYZ) and cloud features
- Sampler with Layering features
- LFO with multiple waveforms (sine, saw, square, triangle)
- Variable Frequency Noise
- DC generator
- Enveloped Generator with Exponential A and DR
- Waveshaper
- Comb Filter
- State Variable Filter
- Step Sequencer
- Development Kit
- Extra modules Stretch Goal #2
- Granular processor
- Sampler module with time stretching
- Simple delay
- Bit crusher
- Physical modeling membrane
- Extra modules Stretch Goal #3
- 3 Advanced modules (selected by Kickstarter SSP backers)
- 2 Simpler modules (selected by Kickstarter SSP backers)
- Support on the SSP to load your modules from the SD Card
- 1600×480 pixel wide format full colour LVDS IPS display
- 2D & 3D Graphics acceleration support (see stretch goals)
- 4x High quality Aluminium Machined Knobs
- 4x Bourns Endless and Click-less Encoders
- 18x Industrial Temperature MEC Switches
- User interface design featuring shallow menus (no menu diving), large fonts for readability and signal input / output Oscilloscope features
- 1 USB device port with USB Audio Class 2.0 support
- 1 USB host port with USB MIDI class and USB ethernet adapter support
- Serial (header) connector on PCB to access linux serial console
- MIDI MPE support (Kickstarter Stretch Goal #1)
- 1 microSD card slot 16 GB professional microSD card (not included in DIY pledge) with FAT partition for easy sharing of presets and samples and for software updates (OS agnostic)
- 2GB onboard RAM
- Dimensions and Front Panel
- 60HP width, 3U in height (eurorack compatible, see pledges for customization options)
- 50mm depth behind front panel (estimated)
- 2mm thick CNC machined / laser cut aluminium front panel, sandblasted and black anodized (see pledges for customization options)
