Perfomance-Sequenzer mit vielen Features

Oxi One: neuer Hardware-Sequenzer vorgestellt

von Redaktion,

OXI One ist ein performance-orientierter Sequenzer und Controller; das Hardware-Gerät bietet vier unabhängige Sequenzer mit vier Play-Modes (Multi, Chord, Poly Mono); bis zu 32 Spuren können aktiv sein.

Anzeige

Das weniger als 1 kg schwere Gerät arbeitet mit einem ARM Cortex M4 mit 168Mhz. Es verfügt über  8 x 16 RGB-Taster und ist anschlusseitig mit MIDI BLE , acht CV- und acht Gate-Ausgänge (mit  V/Oct and Hz/V support) sowie einem CV- und einem Sync-Eingang ausgestattet. Für jeden der vier Sequenzer-Sektionen steht ein Arpeggiator, eine Randomizer-Funktion und ein LFO zur Verfügung.

Die Features des Oxi One:

  • Up to 128 steps per Sequencer
  • 4 deeply configurable and independent Sequencers active at the same time (up to 32 tracks)
  • 4 modes to choose from per Sequencer: Monophonic, Polyphonic, Chord, Multitrack (up to 8 independent tracks) more to come
  • Load Patterns AND Projects seamlessly with the transport bar keeping its current position
  • CVs and Gate outputs are user assignable with a dedicated grid layout that allows changes in real time
  • CV outs with portamento and vibrato. They can be AD envelopes with selectable attack and decay time depending on gate
  • Arranger mode with 4 pattern playback lanes, count down visualization and Program Changes
  • Save Arranger configurations into Songs
  • One LFO per Sequencer with one assignable destination.  CV In can act as an assignable modulator.
  • Live MIDI looper with Rec activation by MIDI in and Rec Extend options
  • USB MIDI, TRS MIDI, BLUETOOTH (BLE) MIDI routable to the CVs and gates outputs
  • Clock out and clock/cv in (which serves as parameter modulation by pulse frequency)
  • Intelligent and musical pattern Randomizer (with humanization and controllable randomization)
  • Innovative chord function, with hotkeys for voicing, inversion and spread
  • Playback and perform randomizer (velocity, octave, trigger and retrigger independently)
  • Keyboard mode per Sequencer with arpeggiators independent of the sequence (10 modes, octavation, gate, rate and hold functions) and chord triggering
  • Internal clock or external sync (USB MIDI, TRS MIDI, BLUETOOTH MIDI and clock IN)
  • Preview function
  • Per step parameters: Velocity, octave, gate, 4xmodulation, glide (for cvs outs in mono mode), retrigger, micro time offset, probability; strum, voicing and chord type (Chord) and pitch (Multitrack)
  • Plenty available scales and user selectable root note
  • Open Source app (MacOS, Linux, Windows, iOS and Android) for further configuration and Project backup
  • 1/32th to 1bar resolution per step
  • Extend function
  • Loop function
  • Selectable Init and End steps (Independent for each track and Sequencer)
  • Selectable MIDI output channels (Independent for each track and Sequencer)
  • Swing per Sequencer
  • Playback directions: forward, backward, alternate, random.
  • Multiple pattern edition features like duplicate, moving patterns in all directions (rotate and transpose)
  • Copy, paste, clear features for patterns, parts, sequences, steps and presets
  • 5 Undo steps
  • Up to 15 Projects which include Project configuration and up to 64 Patterns per Project. A total of 960 patterns that can be stored in non volatile memory. Pattern exporting possible via the companion app
  • Future Monome Grid support thanks to open sourcing by the Monome team
Ein Preis steht noch nicht fest.

Website

Schlagwörter: ,

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Datenschutzbestimmungen

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

keyboards.de

Softube stellt Software-Synth Model 84 vor

Weiterlesen

Synthetic Sound Labs bringen Modul mit Sowjet-Technologie

Weiterlesen

Creative Electronics stellt Mixer für Pocket Operators vor

Weiterlesen

Interview mit Yello über ihr neues Album Point

Weiterlesen

Spectrasonics Bob Moog Tribute Library 2.0

Weiterlesen

5 Digitalpiano-Top-Seller

Weiterlesen