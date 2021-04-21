Perfomance-Sequenzer mit vielen Features
Oxi One: neuer Hardware-Sequenzer vorgestellt
OXI One ist ein performance-orientierter Sequenzer und Controller; das Hardware-Gerät bietet vier unabhängige Sequenzer mit vier Play-Modes (Multi, Chord, Poly Mono); bis zu 32 Spuren können aktiv sein.
Anzeige
Das weniger als 1 kg schwere Gerät arbeitet mit einem ARM Cortex M4 mit 168Mhz. Es verfügt über 8 x 16 RGB-Taster und ist anschlusseitig mit MIDI BLE , acht CV- und acht Gate-Ausgänge (mit V/Oct and Hz/V support) sowie einem CV- und einem Sync-Eingang ausgestattet. Für jeden der vier Sequenzer-Sektionen steht ein Arpeggiator, eine Randomizer-Funktion und ein LFO zur Verfügung.
Die Features des Oxi One:
- Up to 128 steps per Sequencer
- 4 deeply configurable and independent Sequencers active at the same time (up to 32 tracks)
- 4 modes to choose from per Sequencer: Monophonic, Polyphonic, Chord, Multitrack (up to 8 independent tracks) more to come
- Load Patterns AND Projects seamlessly with the transport bar keeping its current position
- CVs and Gate outputs are user assignable with a dedicated grid layout that allows changes in real time
- CV outs with portamento and vibrato. They can be AD envelopes with selectable attack and decay time depending on gate
- Arranger mode with 4 pattern playback lanes, count down visualization and Program Changes
- Save Arranger configurations into Songs
- One LFO per Sequencer with one assignable destination. CV In can act as an assignable modulator.
- Live MIDI looper with Rec activation by MIDI in and Rec Extend options
- USB MIDI, TRS MIDI, BLUETOOTH (BLE) MIDI routable to the CVs and gates outputs
- Clock out and clock/cv in (which serves as parameter modulation by pulse frequency)
- Intelligent and musical pattern Randomizer (with humanization and controllable randomization)
- Innovative chord function, with hotkeys for voicing, inversion and spread
- Playback and perform randomizer (velocity, octave, trigger and retrigger independently)
- Keyboard mode per Sequencer with arpeggiators independent of the sequence (10 modes, octavation, gate, rate and hold functions) and chord triggering
- Internal clock or external sync (USB MIDI, TRS MIDI, BLUETOOTH MIDI and clock IN)
- Preview function
- Per step parameters: Velocity, octave, gate, 4xmodulation, glide (for cvs outs in mono mode), retrigger, micro time offset, probability; strum, voicing and chord type (Chord) and pitch (Multitrack)
- Plenty available scales and user selectable root note
- Open Source app (MacOS, Linux, Windows, iOS and Android) for further configuration and Project backup
- 1/32th to 1bar resolution per step
- Extend function
- Loop function
- Selectable Init and End steps (Independent for each track and Sequencer)
- Selectable MIDI output channels (Independent for each track and Sequencer)
- Swing per Sequencer
- Playback directions: forward, backward, alternate, random.
- Multiple pattern edition features like duplicate, moving patterns in all directions (rotate and transpose)
- Copy, paste, clear features for patterns, parts, sequences, steps and presets
- 5 Undo steps
- Up to 15 Projects which include Project configuration and up to 64 Patterns per Project. A total of 960 patterns that can be stored in non volatile memory. Pattern exporting possible via the companion app
- Future Monome Grid support thanks to open sourcing by the Monome team
Ein Preis steht noch nicht fest.
