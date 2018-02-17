Digitaler Synth für experimentelle Sounds

Nozoïd MMO-3 Synthesizer

Geschrieben von Redaktion,

Die französische Firma Nozoid hat einen monofonen Desktop-Synth mit nicht alltäglicher Klangerzeugung herausgebracht.

Der semimodulare MMO-3 eignet sich gut für experimentelle Klänge,  Drones sowie Noise- und Glitch-Sounds. Er verfügt über drei Oszillatoren und arbeitet mit FM, Phase Modulation, Amplitude Modulation und einer speziellen Wave Shaping-Modulation.

Hier die Features des 499,- Euro teuren Gerätes:

  • 30 control knobs
  • A joystick to control modulation parameters
  • 3 oscillators
  • FM, AM, PM and Wave Shaping modulation
  • 3 LFOs with complex waveform
  • 1 ADSR
  • 1 MIX (3 channels, stereo)
  • 1 dual VCA
  • 1 dual distortion
  • A very powerful digital connection matrix to control oscillator modulations
  • 2 octaves keyboard with portamento
  • 1 Stereo audio line IN
  • 1 Stereo audio line OUT
  • 1 MIDI input (note / velocity / pitch wheel / control change)
  • 1 analog CV IN and 1 GATE IN

Nozoid

 

