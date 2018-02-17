Nozoïd MMO-3 Synthesizer

Die französische Firma Nozoid hat einen monofonen Desktop-Synth mit nicht alltäglicher Klangerzeugung herausgebracht.
Anzeige
Der semimodulare MMO-3 eignet sich gut für experimentelle Klänge, Drones sowie Noise- und Glitch-Sounds. Er verfügt über drei Oszillatoren und arbeitet mit FM, Phase Modulation, Amplitude Modulation und einer speziellen Wave Shaping-Modulation.
Hier die Features des 499,- Euro teuren Gerätes:
- 30 control knobs
- A joystick to control modulation parameters
- 3 oscillators
- FM, AM, PM and Wave Shaping modulation
- 3 LFOs with complex waveform
- 1 ADSR
- 1 MIX (3 channels, stereo)
- 1 dual VCA
- 1 dual distortion
- A very powerful digital connection matrix to control oscillator modulations
- 2 octaves keyboard with portamento
- 1 Stereo audio line IN
- 1 Stereo audio line OUT
- 1 MIDI input (note / velocity / pitch wheel / control change)
- 1 analog CV IN and 1 GATE IN