Novation SL MkIII Keyboard-Controller mit CV/Gate
Novation stellt mit SL MkIII einen neuen Keyboard-Controller vor, der mehr kann als nur Notenbefehle senden.
Das Gerät ist mit RGB-farbigen Pads, Taster, acht Fadern und acht Drehreglern ausgestattet; erlauben die Kontrolle über jegliche Musiksoftware Mit InControl lassen sich alle gängige DAWs steuern. Der Knaller aber sind neben dem leidtungsfähigen Sequenzer die beiden rückseitigen CV/Gate-Anschlüsse und der analoge Clock-Ausgang. Der Controller ist mit 49 (599 US-Dollar) und 61 Tasten (699 US-Dollar) erhältlich.
Die Features des SL MkIII:
- 49 or 61 note velocity sensitive, individually sprung, synth style, semi-weighted keyboard
- 16 full-colour RGB backlit velocity sensitive drum pads
- 2 Page and 2 scene launch buttons
- 8 continuous rotary knobs
- 8 sliders
- 6 dedicated transport controls
- RGB backlit pitch bend and modulation wheels
- 2 octave / transpose buttons
- 2 Track buttons
- 5x RGB TFT LCD screens
- 59 Backlit buttons with tact switches
- 49 or 61 keybed RGB LEDs
- 16 Assignable buttons x 2 pages (32 assignable buttons)
- Assignable grid x 2 pages | (32 assignable pads)
- Backlit RGB Mode switching buttons including InControl
Rear Panel & Connectors
- Power switch
- DC power socket
- USB socket
- MIDI IN, OUT, OUT2 / THRU – 3x 5-pin DIN sockets
- Sustain and Expression pedal 1/4″ TRS jack inputs
- Footswitch pedal 1/4″ TS jack input
- CV, Gate, Modulation -1- on 3.5mm jack sockets
- CV, Gate, Modulation -2- on 3.5mm jack sockets
- Clock out
- Kensington security slot
Sequencer
- 64 Sessions
- 8 Tracks per session
- 8 Patterns per track
- Real time record (notes, with velocity and automation)
- Auto-quantise notes to steps and automation to 6 events per step
- All assignable controls can be automated (8 maximum automation lanes)
- Internal tempo range 40 – 240
- External synced tempo range 30 – 300
- Swing 20 – 80%
Real Time Performance
- 16 Scale types and chromatic transposition
- Split the keys into 8 playable zones
- Pattern expand view – flip the grid
- Pattern start and end, direction incl. random
- Configurable pattern chain
- Session instant switching and queued switch
Editing
- Velocity and gate per step
- Multiple gate lengths per step (via real time record)
- Automation edit per step
- Clear step, automation parameter per pattern, pattern, session
- Duplicate step, pattern
