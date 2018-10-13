Novation SL MkIII Keyboard-Controller mit CV/Gate

von Redaktion,

Novation stellt mit SL MkIII einen neuen Keyboard-Controller vor, der mehr kann als nur Notenbefehle senden.

Anzeige

Das Gerät ist mit RGB-farbigen Pads, Taster, acht Fadern und acht Drehreglern ausgestattet; erlauben die Kontrolle über jegliche Musiksoftware Mit InControl lassen sich alle gängige DAWs steuern. Der Knaller aber sind neben dem leidtungsfähigen Sequenzer die beiden rückseitigen CV/Gate-Anschlüsse und der analoge Clock-Ausgang. Der Controller ist mit 49 (599 US-Dollar) und 61 Tasten (699 US-Dollar) erhältlich.

https://www.keyboards.de/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Novation-SL-MKIII-1024×236.jpeg

Die Features des SL MkIII:

  • 49 or 61 note velocity sensitive, individually sprung, synth style, semi-weighted keyboard
  • 16 full-colour RGB backlit velocity sensitive drum pads
  • 2 Page and 2 scene launch buttons
  • 8 continuous rotary knobs
  • 8 sliders
  • 6 dedicated transport controls
  • RGB backlit pitch bend and modulation wheels
  • 2 octave / transpose buttons
  • 2 Track buttons
  • 5x RGB TFT LCD screens
  • 59 Backlit buttons with tact switches
  • 49 or 61 keybed RGB LEDs
  • 16 Assignable buttons x 2 pages (32 assignable buttons)
  • Assignable grid x 2 pages | (32 assignable pads)
  • Backlit RGB Mode switching buttons including InControl

 Rear Panel & Connectors

  • Power switch
  • DC power socket
  • USB socket
  • MIDI IN, OUT, OUT2 / THRU – 3x 5-pin DIN sockets
  • Sustain and Expression pedal 1/4″ TRS jack inputs
  • Footswitch pedal 1/4″ TS jack input
  • CV, Gate, Modulation -1- on 3.5mm jack sockets
  • CV, Gate, Modulation -2- on 3.5mm jack sockets
  • Clock out
  • Kensington security slot

Sequencer

  • 64 Sessions
  • 8 Tracks per session
  • 8 Patterns per track
  • Real time record (notes, with velocity and automation)
  • Auto-quantise notes to steps and automation to 6 events per step
  • All assignable controls can be automated (8 maximum automation lanes)
  • Internal tempo range 40 – 240
  • External synced tempo range 30 – 300
  • Swing 20 – 80%

 Real Time Performance

  • 16 Scale types and chromatic transposition
  • Split the keys into 8 playable zones
  • Pattern expand view – flip the grid
  • Pattern start and end, direction incl. random
  • Configurable pattern chain
  • Session instant switching and queued switch

Editing

  • Velocity and gate per step
  • Multiple gate lengths per step (via real time record)
  • Automation edit per step
  • Clear step, automation parameter per pattern, pattern, session
  • Duplicate step, pattern

Novation

Schlagwörter: , ,

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Datenschutzbestimmungen

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren:

In Concert: NSI auf der Superbooth18

Weiterlesen

Arturia Synclavier V2 mit Resynthese und Sample-Playback

Weiterlesen
Gregor Schwellenbach

Kunstkonzerte: Gregor Schwellenbach spielt Klassik und Kompakt

Weiterlesen

Akai MPK Mini Play Keyboard Controller mit integrierten Sounds

Weiterlesen

Pioneer DJ stellt Wireless HDJ-X5BT Kopfhörer vor

Weiterlesen

Ein musikalisches Doppel aus Synth und Waschmaschine

Weiterlesen