Keyboards Digital 03/2019
JAMIE CULLUM +++ 45 JAHRE YAMAHA +++ 80s-Sound heute! Synth-Pop-Legende HOWARD JONES +++ KAWAI NOVUS NV-5 – Hybrid Digitalpiano +++ Drummachine UNO DRUM – Beats für unterwegs
Zwei Versionen, FLkey 37 und FLkey Mini sind verfügbar
Novation präsentiert maßgeschneiderte Controller-Keyboards für FL Studio
Für die mittlerweile klassische DAW FL Studio entwickelte Novation zwei maßgeschneiderte MIDI-Controller.
Anzeige
Sie sind die ersten für Fruity Loops überhaupt. Es gibt zwei Versionen, FLkey 37 ist mit 37 anschlagydynamischen, normalgroßen Tasten ausgestattet und die kompakte Version FLkey Mini bietet 25 Minitasten (ebenfalls anschlagsdynamisch). Die Keyboards sind u.a. mit diversen Chord-Modi und einer Tempo-Tap-Funktion ausgestattet.
Die Features der FLkey-Modelle:
- Seamless Integration with FL Studio
- Volume and pan control
- Step sequencer
- Channel Rack playability
- Scale mode
- Instrument control – Trigger FPC, SliceX and Fruity Slicer with the pads for more expressive beats and melodies.
- Plug-in control – Control Image Line plug-ins and record natural-sounding automation with FLkey’s eight pots.
- Preset browsing – Browse presets in Image Line plug-ins directly from FLkey.
- Fixed Chord mode – Play custom chords with one finger (FLkey 37 only).
- User Chord mode – Assign 16 custom chords and play them with just one finger. Store chord progressions for rapid song building and performance (FLkey 37 only).
- Scale Chord mode – Play 32 pre-made chords in eight different scales straight from the pads (FLkey 37 only).
- Custom modes – Assign custom controls to the pads and pots to tailor your music production workflow.
FLkey 37 kostet 199,99 $, FLkey Mini 109,99 $.
Schlagwörter: Blog, Keyboard, MIDI, Novation, Sound & Recording
Keyboards Digital 04/2019
ANALOGUE WINTER +++ Moog Matriarch +++ Doug Carn +++ NOVATION SUMMIT – Hybrider Polysynth +++ METRONOMY – Frontmann Joe Mount +++ ERICA SYNTHS PICO SYSTEM III – Modulares Komplettpaket
Datenschutzbestimmungen