Monofoner Analoger mit Charakter

Norand Mono: Randomize me…

von Redaktion,

Norand heißt eine neue französische Firma, die vom früheren Squarp Instruments-Ingenieur Mathieu Föhlich ins Leben gerufen wurde.

Das erste Norand-Produkt ist ein monofoner Analog-Synthesizer, dessen Klangerzeugung mit einem speziellen 3-Pol-Multi-Mode-Filter arbeitet und viele Modulationsmöglichkeiten bietet. An Bord ist ein Step-Sequenzer mit 64 Schritten, Randomize-Funktion und Parameterautomatisierung.

Hier die Features des Norand Mono:

Synth voice:

  • Fully analog signal path
  • 2x analog oscillators
  • Continuously variable waveform
  • Thru-zero frequency modulation
  • Hard-sync
  • Filter overdrive
  • 1x 3-pole multi-mode filter
  • Continuously variable filter color
  • 1x Main ADSR envelope

Modulation:

  • 13x dedicated AD envelopes
  • 20x dedicated modulators

Modulator (modulation oscillator):

  • 4 waveforms
  • Type settings : Free/Synced/Audio-Rate
  • Audio-Rate anti-aliased, quantized to OSC1
  • Free from 0.1 to 80 seconds

Envelope:

  • Attack-Decay segment from 10us to 20s

Sequencer:

  • Up to 64 step per pattern
  • Individual length/scale/beat-division per pattern
  • Individual microshift/ratchet/probability per step
  • Per step parameter automation (offsets)
  • Swing/Slide/Accent
  • Copy/paste anything
  • Undo/Redo anything with 1024 events history
  • Mod Note mode
  • Fast, clock independent project Load/Save

Randomizer:

  • Quantized note randomizer
  • Ranged parameter automation randomizer
  • Step randomizer
  • Mod note randomizer
  • Microshift/Probability/Ratchet randomizer

Norand Mono kostet 666,-€.

Website

