Monofoner Analoger mit Charakter
Norand Mono: Randomize me…
Norand heißt eine neue französische Firma, die vom früheren Squarp Instruments-Ingenieur Mathieu Föhlich ins Leben gerufen wurde.
Das erste Norand-Produkt ist ein monofoner Analog-Synthesizer, dessen Klangerzeugung mit einem speziellen 3-Pol-Multi-Mode-Filter arbeitet und viele Modulationsmöglichkeiten bietet. An Bord ist ein Step-Sequenzer mit 64 Schritten, Randomize-Funktion und Parameterautomatisierung.
Hier die Features des Norand Mono:
Synth voice:
- Fully analog signal path
- 2x analog oscillators
- Continuously variable waveform
- Thru-zero frequency modulation
- Hard-sync
- Filter overdrive
- 1x 3-pole multi-mode filter
- Continuously variable filter color
- 1x Main ADSR envelope
Modulation:
- 13x dedicated AD envelopes
- 20x dedicated modulators
Modulator (modulation oscillator):
- 4 waveforms
- Type settings : Free/Synced/Audio-Rate
- Audio-Rate anti-aliased, quantized to OSC1
- Free from 0.1 to 80 seconds
Envelope:
- Attack-Decay segment from 10us to 20s
Sequencer:
- Up to 64 step per pattern
- Individual length/scale/beat-division per pattern
- Individual microshift/ratchet/probability per step
- Per step parameter automation (offsets)
- Swing/Slide/Accent
- Copy/paste anything
- Undo/Redo anything with 1024 events history
- Mod Note mode
- Fast, clock independent project Load/Save
Randomizer:
- Quantized note randomizer
- Ranged parameter automation randomizer
- Step randomizer
- Mod note randomizer
- Microshift/Probability/Ratchet randomizer
Norand Mono kostet 666,-€.
