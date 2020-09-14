Winziger drahtloser MIDI-Controller

Noise Machine: die wahrscheinlich kleinste Wireless-Praline der Welt…

Noise Machine ist ein superkleiner MIDI-Controller aus Kanada, der via Kickstarter finanziert wird.

Der winzige Arduino-basierte Controller (54.3 x 60.3 x 11.4 mm) kommuniziert mittels Bluetooth (BLE-MIDI, Latenz zwischen 7,5 und 10 Millisekunden) und ist mit mit 12 Tastern (eine Oktave), einem Drehregler und einem Fader ausgestattet.

Hier die Features der Noise Machine:

• 12 Notes of an octave (C, C#, D, D#, E, F, F#, G, G#, A, A#, B).

• 7 Octave shifter for changing the 12 notes on the fly.

• A MIDI Expression Knob — programmable to any parameter via

software.

• Split Mode: 12 Notes of an octave, split into two channels. First 6 buttons control channel 1, last 6 buttons control channel 2.

• Allows you to play two instruments completely separate from one another.

• Octave Slider and Midi Expression Knob function the same as default mode.

• Loop Mode: 12 Notes of an octave, play any sequence of notes, in whatever order, in whatever octave.

• Twist the Midi Expression knob to loop back the sequence you played. Continue to turn it to control the BPM of your loop.

• Insert up to 16 notes/pauses in your loop.

• The octave slider becomes a midi expression slider while the loop is playing. Allowing you to control any parameter while the loop is playing. In real-time.

• Uses form of low latency BLE MIDI (7.5 ms – 10 ms latency).

• Chargeable via USB TYPE C, with charging indicator.

• Compatible with IOS, ANDROID, PC, MAC and synthesizers

through MAC/PC Software.

• Power, Connect, and Channel LED’s.

• Open Sourced — Through Arduino IDE.

• Dimensions*: 54.3 x 60.3 x 11.4.

