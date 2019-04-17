Der Freeware Reaktor Player beinhaltet jetzt ein Modularsystem

NI Reaktor Update 6.3.0 : Front Panel Patching und Modular-Synth Blocks Base

von Redaktion,

Native Instruments hat Reaktor ein Update verpasst. Die Software verfügt jetzt über Front Panel Patching, ein neues Rack-File-Format und viele Verbesserungen und Bugfixes.

Der kostenlose Reaktor Player beinhaltet nun (dank den ebenfalls kostenfreien Blocks Base-Modulen) ein Modular-System mit 25 Modulen und 35 Racks und unterstützt das Blocks-System – das heißt, man kann alle Blocks-Releases von Native Instruments und Partnern wie Toybox, Unfiltered Audio, Genki und Holonic Systems miteinander verbinden – patchen – und dann als Ganzes spielen. Mit dem  99,- teuren Blocks Prime steht außerdem eine große Sammlung von Modulen und Effekten zur Verfügung.

Hier die zentralen Features des Reaktor 6.3.0-Updates:

  • New file format, called “Rack”. The new file format is specifically suited to the Blocks framework, and allows to save patches, including the wiring, in a very small file size to enable saving patches with the host chunk.
  • Patching on panel for Reaktor Full and Reaktor Player users in Rack mode.
  • Quick Search Box for convenient browsing in Rack mode.
  • “Visible on/off” property for terminal ports. The ports can now also have an user defined image.
  • Visual representations of the audio in and out terminals on panel, supporting up to 40 ports.
  • Min width and height properties for instruments and macros.
  • New font “Roboto Condensed Light” for the text module.
  • Global switch from A to B view for all instruments at once.
  • Coloured wires – eight different colours are available to distinct wires in a patch.
  • Consistency for file and project name in Rack mode.
  • “Welcome Screen” on start up.
  • “Load new Rack” entry to the Preference “On startup”.
  • Dedicated NEW.nksr Rack file to the Library folder of the application.

Das Update Reaktor 6.3.0 ist für alle Reaktor 6-User kostenlos.

www.native-instruments.com

