NI Reaktor Update 6.3.0 : Front Panel Patching und Modular-Synth Blocks Base
Native Instruments hat Reaktor ein Update verpasst. Die Software verfügt jetzt über Front Panel Patching, ein neues Rack-File-Format und viele Verbesserungen und Bugfixes.
Der kostenlose Reaktor Player beinhaltet nun (dank den ebenfalls kostenfreien Blocks Base-Modulen) ein Modular-System mit 25 Modulen und 35 Racks und unterstützt das Blocks-System – das heißt, man kann alle Blocks-Releases von Native Instruments und Partnern wie Toybox, Unfiltered Audio, Genki und Holonic Systems miteinander verbinden – patchen – und dann als Ganzes spielen. Mit dem 99,- teuren Blocks Prime steht außerdem eine große Sammlung von Modulen und Effekten zur Verfügung.
Hier die zentralen Features des Reaktor 6.3.0-Updates:
- New file format, called “Rack”. The new file format is specifically suited to the Blocks framework, and allows to save patches, including the wiring, in a very small file size to enable saving patches with the host chunk.
- Patching on panel for Reaktor Full and Reaktor Player users in Rack mode.
- Quick Search Box for convenient browsing in Rack mode.
- “Visible on/off” property for terminal ports. The ports can now also have an user defined image.
- Visual representations of the audio in and out terminals on panel, supporting up to 40 ports.
- Min width and height properties for instruments and macros.
- New font “Roboto Condensed Light” for the text module.
- Global switch from A to B view for all instruments at once.
- Coloured wires – eight different colours are available to distinct wires in a patch.
- Consistency for file and project name in Rack mode.
- “Welcome Screen” on start up.
- “Load new Rack” entry to the Preference “On startup”.
- Dedicated NEW.nksr Rack file to the Library folder of the application.
Das Update Reaktor 6.3.0 ist für alle Reaktor 6-User kostenlos.