fünfstimmiger Analog-Bolide auf dem Weg

Neuer Synth von Sequential: Take 5

von Redaktion,

Noch ist es nicht offiziell, aber Dave Smith kommt mit einem neuen analogen Sequential- Synthesizer an den Start.

Er heißt Take 5, ähnelt äußerlich ein wenig dem Pro 3 und (wer hätte das gedacht?) ist fünffach polyfon. Eine Stimme basiert auf zwei VCOs mit analogen Wellenformen, es gibt ein 4-Pol-Tiefpassfilter, eine digitale Effektsektion sowie Arpeggiator und Sequenzer.

Hier die Features des Sequential Take 5:

  • OSCILLATORS
    • Two analog VCOs per voice
    • Continuously variable wave shape (sine, sawtooth, variable-width pulse) per oscillator
    • Hard sync: oscillator 1 syncs to oscillator 2
    • Square wave sub-octave generator (oscillator 1) per voice
    • Keyboard tracking on/off for each oscillator
    • Front-panel FM (frequency modulation)
  • MIXER
    • Oscillator 1 amount
    • Oscillator 1 sub-octave amount
    • Oscillator 2 amount
    • White noise amount
  • LOW-PASS FILTER
    • Four-pole, resonant, analog low-pass filter per voice, based on Prophet 5 Rev 4 design
    • Filter can be driven into self-oscillation with the Resonance control
    • Bi-polar filter envelope amount
  • ENVELOPES
    • Two 5-stage envelope generators (ADSR + delay) with variable routing (filter, amplifier, gate)
    • Velocity modulation of each envelope amount
    • Envelopes freely assignable to multiple modulation destinations
  • LOW FREQUENCY OSCILLATOR
    • Five wave shapes: triangle, sawtooth, reverse sawtooth, square, and random (sample and hold)
    • Clock sync (internal or external MIDI clock)
    • Freely assignable to multiple modulation destinations
  • DIGITAL EFFECTS
    • One dedicated reverb with damping, pre-delay, decay and tone
    • One multi-effect with stereo delay, BBD delay, tape delay, chorus, flanger, phaser, ring mod, vintage rotating speaker, distortion, high-pass filter
    • Dedicated Overdrive effect
  • VINTAGE KNOB
    • Recreates the characteristics of vintage synthesizers by introducing micro-fluctuations in oscillators, filter, and envelopes per voice.
  • AFTERTOUCH
    • Source: channel (mono) aftertouch with bi-polar amount
    • Aftertouch freely assignable to multiple modulation destinations
  • CLOCK
    • Master clock with tap tempo
    • BPM control and display
    • MIDI clock sync
  • ARPEGGIATOR
    • Up, down, up+down, random, assign modes
    • Syncs to MIDI clock
    • Re-latching arpeggiation
  • SEQUENCER
    • Polyphonic step sequencer with up to 64 steps with ties and rests
  • PERFORMANCE CONTROLS
    • Full-sized, semi-weighted, 3.5-octave premium Fatar keyboard with velocity and aftertouch
    • Spring-loaded pitch wheel with selectable range per program with independently adjustable upper and lower pitch wheel range transpose controls
    • Low-split mode creates two independent performance zones with different octave ranges
    • Hold switch latches held notes on
    • Polyphonic glide (portamento)
    • Unison (monophonic) mode with configurable voice count, from one to all five voices, and key modes
    • Factory switch: when off, the front panel is live; what you see is what you hear
  • PATCH MEMORY
    • 128 user and 128 factory
  • IN/OUT
    • 1 MIDI In, 1 MIDI Out, and 1 MIDI Thru port
    • USB port for bidirectional MIDI communication
    • 1 Sustain/footswitch input
    • 1 Expression pedal input
    • Main stereo output (2 x 1/4″ phone jack)
    • Headphone out (stereo 1/4″ phone jack)

Ein Preis steht noch nicht fest, aber es heißt (in einem mittlerweile gelöschtem Leak), er könnte im Bereich um die 1200,- € liegen.

Website

