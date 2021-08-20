Keyboards Digital 04/2019
ANALOGUE WINTER +++ Moog Matriarch +++ Doug Carn +++ NOVATION SUMMIT – Hybrider Polysynth +++ METRONOMY – Frontmann Joe Mount +++ ERICA SYNTHS PICO SYSTEM III – Modulares Komplettpaket
fünfstimmiger Analog-Bolide auf dem Weg
Neuer Synth von Sequential: Take 5
Noch ist es nicht offiziell, aber Dave Smith kommt mit einem neuen analogen Sequential- Synthesizer an den Start.
Er heißt Take 5, ähnelt äußerlich ein wenig dem Pro 3 und (wer hätte das gedacht?) ist fünffach polyfon. Eine Stimme basiert auf zwei VCOs mit analogen Wellenformen, es gibt ein 4-Pol-Tiefpassfilter, eine digitale Effektsektion sowie Arpeggiator und Sequenzer.
Hier die Features des Sequential Take 5:
- OSCILLATORS
- Two analog VCOs per voice
- Continuously variable wave shape (sine, sawtooth, variable-width pulse) per oscillator
- Hard sync: oscillator 1 syncs to oscillator 2
- Square wave sub-octave generator (oscillator 1) per voice
- Keyboard tracking on/off for each oscillator
- Front-panel FM (frequency modulation)
- MIXER
- Oscillator 1 amount
- Oscillator 1 sub-octave amount
- Oscillator 2 amount
- White noise amount
- LOW-PASS FILTER
- Four-pole, resonant, analog low-pass filter per voice, based on Prophet 5 Rev 4 design
- Filter can be driven into self-oscillation with the Resonance control
- Bi-polar filter envelope amount
- ENVELOPES
- Two 5-stage envelope generators (ADSR + delay) with variable routing (filter, amplifier, gate)
- Velocity modulation of each envelope amount
- Envelopes freely assignable to multiple modulation destinations
- LOW FREQUENCY OSCILLATOR
- Five wave shapes: triangle, sawtooth, reverse sawtooth, square, and random (sample and hold)
- Clock sync (internal or external MIDI clock)
- Freely assignable to multiple modulation destinations
- DIGITAL EFFECTS
- One dedicated reverb with damping, pre-delay, decay and tone
- One multi-effect with stereo delay, BBD delay, tape delay, chorus, flanger, phaser, ring mod, vintage rotating speaker, distortion, high-pass filter
- Dedicated Overdrive effect
- VINTAGE KNOB
- Recreates the characteristics of vintage synthesizers by introducing micro-fluctuations in oscillators, filter, and envelopes per voice.
- AFTERTOUCH
- Source: channel (mono) aftertouch with bi-polar amount
- Aftertouch freely assignable to multiple modulation destinations
- CLOCK
- Master clock with tap tempo
- BPM control and display
- MIDI clock sync
- ARPEGGIATOR
- Up, down, up+down, random, assign modes
- Syncs to MIDI clock
- Re-latching arpeggiation
- SEQUENCER
- Polyphonic step sequencer with up to 64 steps with ties and rests
- PERFORMANCE CONTROLS
- Full-sized, semi-weighted, 3.5-octave premium Fatar keyboard with velocity and aftertouch
- Spring-loaded pitch wheel with selectable range per program with independently adjustable upper and lower pitch wheel range transpose controls
- Low-split mode creates two independent performance zones with different octave ranges
- Hold switch latches held notes on
- Polyphonic glide (portamento)
- Unison (monophonic) mode with configurable voice count, from one to all five voices, and key modes
- Factory switch: when off, the front panel is live; what you see is what you hear
- PATCH MEMORY
- 128 user and 128 factory
- IN/OUT
- 1 MIDI In, 1 MIDI Out, and 1 MIDI Thru port
- USB port for bidirectional MIDI communication
- 1 Sustain/footswitch input
- 1 Expression pedal input
- Main stereo output (2 x 1/4″ phone jack)
- Headphone out (stereo 1/4″ phone jack)
Ein Preis steht noch nicht fest, aber es heißt (in einem mittlerweile gelöschtem Leak), er könnte im Bereich um die 1200,- € liegen.
