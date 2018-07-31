Mit dem Sound von vor 20 Jahren
Neuer Roland Cloud-Synth
Roland hat seinen Cloud-Dienst auf Version 5.6. upgedatet. Das Update bringt einen neuen Synthesizer mit Sounds, die auf vielen Produktionen zu hören sind.
Das SRX Keyboards-Plug-in basiert auf der JV- und XP-Serie der späten 90er- und frühen 00er-Jahre. Die samplebasierte Klangerzeugung verfügt über 1700 Wellenformen, 86 Effects und 393 Presets.
Die Features des SRX:
- Digital Circuit Behavior (DCB) faithfully captures every detail of the original SRX based expansion
- All new user interface provides quick access to the original controls and parameters
- 1702 original waveforms and 86 effects
- 393 expertly crafted tones with room to create your own
- 64-bit VST2, VST3 AU and AAX support
- Import SYSEX (*.syx) files and enjoy your favorite, previously created SRX series patches
- Simple installation and updates via Roland Cloud Manager
Die Nutzung der Roland Cloud kostet monatlich 19,90 €.
