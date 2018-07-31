Mit dem Sound von vor 20 Jahren

Neuer Roland Cloud-Synth

von Redaktion,

Roland hat seinen Cloud-Dienst auf Version 5.6. upgedatet. Das Update bringt einen neuen Synthesizer mit Sounds, die auf vielen Produktionen zu hören sind.

Anzeige

Das SRX Keyboards-Plug-in  basiert auf der JV- und XP-Serie der späten 90er- und frühen 00er-Jahre. Die samplebasierte Klangerzeugung verfügt über 1700 Wellenformen, 86 Effects und 393 Presets.

Die Features des SRX:

  • Digital Circuit Behavior (DCB) faithfully captures every detail of the original SRX based expansion
  • All new user interface provides quick access to the original controls and parameters
  • 1702 original waveforms and 86 effects
  • 393 expertly crafted tones with room to create your own
  • 64-bit VST2, VST3 AU and AAX support
  • Import SYSEX (*.syx) files and enjoy your favorite, previously created SRX series patches
  • Simple installation and updates via Roland Cloud Manager

Die Nutzung der Roland Cloud kostet monatlich 19,90 €.

Roland

Schlagwörter: ,

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Datenschutzbestimmungen

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren:

Die Kilpatrick Audio Modular-Welt

Weiterlesen

Die Organelle und Modal Craftsynth in Aktion

Weiterlesen

Ein Highway durch das Jazz-Wissen

Weiterlesen

Freeware Tipp: Red Room Audio Palette Primary Colors

Weiterlesen

Analoge Homage an Claude Debussy

Weiterlesen

Carl Craig’s Synthesizer Ensemble live im Funkhaus Berlin

Weiterlesen