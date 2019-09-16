Workstation mit Analog-Filter und Sampler

Neue Fantom-Generation von Roland

von Redaktion,

Roland schickt eine neue, sehr leistungsfähige Fantom-Reihe ins Rennen, die auf der Knobcon vorgestellt wurde.

Man kann zwischen drei Modellen (Fantom 6, 61 Tasten, Fantom 7, 76 Tasten, Fantom 8, Tasten) wählen. Die Klangerzeugung (die u.a. auch eine VP-Piano-Engine bietet) der Workstation ist u.a. mit einem analogen Stereo-Multimode-Filter ausgestattet, das als Lowpass (drei verschiedenen Modi), Bandpass und Hochpass arbeiten kann. Außerdem gibt es einen achtfach polyfoner Groove-Sampler (16-bit linear, 44.1/48kHz), mit 16 Pads. Die Bedienoberfläche wurde mit vielen praxisnahen Features ausgestattet und neugestaltet und die Effektsektion punktet mit vielen überarbeiteten Effekten.

Fantom 6 kostet 3299,-$, Fantom 7 3599,-$, Fantom 8 3999,-$.

 

Die Features des Fantom:
Keyboard
61 / 73 / 88 Keys (semi-weighted keyboard and channel aftertouch)
Sound Generator
ZEN-Core
V-Piano Technology
Parts
16 Zones(Internal + External)
Scenes
128 Scenes x 4 Bank
Tones
Over 3,500 Tones
Over 90 Drum kits
Effects
Multi-Effects: 16 systems, 90 types
Part EQ: 16 systems
Drum Part COMP: 6 systems
Insertion Effect: 2 System, 90 TypeChorus: 8 types
Reverb: 6 types
Master Compressor
Master EQ
Mic Input Reverb: 6 types
Analog Filter
STEREO
Type: LPF1/LPF2/LPF3/HPF/BPF/Bypass
Drive
Amp
Sequencer
MIDI Tracks
16(Internal/External)
Group
16
Pattern
8 (per each Track)
Pattern Length
32 mesures
Recording Method
Realtime recording, Step recording, TR-REC
Sampler
Format
16-bit linear, 44.1/48kHz, WAV/AIFF import supported
Maximum Polyphony
8
Number of Samples
16 Pads x 4 Banks
Other
Rhythm Pattern
Yes
Arpeggiator
Yes
Chord Memory
Yes
Controllers
Pitch Bend/Modulation Lever
Assignable Switch x 2 (S1/S2)
Control Knob x 8
Slider x 8
USB Audio Slider
Wheel x 2
Function Knob x 6
Sound Modified Knob x 11
4 x 4 Pad
Display
Graphic Type, 7″, Wide VGA (800 x 480 dots), backlit LCD (Color/Touch screen)
Connectors
Headphones Jack: Stereo 1/4-inch phone type
MAIN OUT Jacks (L/MONO, R) (1/4-inch phone type)
MAIN OUT Jacks (L, R) (XLR type)
SUB OUT1 Jacks (L, R) (1/4-inch phone type)
SUB OUT2 Jacks (L, R) (1/4-inch phone type)
ANALOG OUTPUT Jacks(1,2)(1/4-inch phone type)
Mic/Line Input Jacks: (1,2) (1/4 inch phone type/XLR type)
2 x CV OUT, 2x GATE OUT
FOOT PEDAL JackS(HOLD, CTRL1,CTRL2,CTRL3)
MIDI connectors (IN, OUT1, OUT2/THRU)
USB MEMORY Port
USB COMPUTER Port (AUDIO/MIDI)
3 x External Device Port
External Memory
USB Flash drive (sold separately)
Power Supply
AC 117–240V, 50/60Hz
Power Consumption
50 W
Accessories
Owner’s manual
Power Cord
Options (sold separately)
Keyboard Stand: KS-10Z, KS-12
Pedal Switch: DP series, RPU-3
Expression Pedal: EV-5
USB Flash drive (*)* Use a commercially available USB flash drive. However, we cannot guarantee that all commercially available USB flash drives will work.
Size and Weight
Width
1,084 mm
42-11/16 inches
Depth
403 mm
15-7/8 inches
Height
106 mm
4-3/16 inches
Weight
15.3 kg
33 lbs 12 oz

Roland

