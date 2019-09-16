Neue Fantom-Generation von Roland
Roland schickt eine neue, sehr leistungsfähige Fantom-Reihe ins Rennen, die auf der Knobcon vorgestellt wurde.
Man kann zwischen drei Modellen (Fantom 6, 61 Tasten, Fantom 7, 76 Tasten, Fantom 8, Tasten) wählen. Die Klangerzeugung (die u.a. auch eine VP-Piano-Engine bietet) der Workstation ist u.a. mit einem analogen Stereo-Multimode-Filter ausgestattet, das als Lowpass (drei verschiedenen Modi), Bandpass und Hochpass arbeiten kann. Außerdem gibt es einen achtfach polyfoner Groove-Sampler (16-bit linear, 44.1/48kHz), mit 16 Pads. Die Bedienoberfläche wurde mit vielen praxisnahen Features ausgestattet und neugestaltet und die Effektsektion punktet mit vielen überarbeiteten Effekten.
Fantom 6 kostet 3299,-$, Fantom 7 3599,-$, Fantom 8 3999,-$.
- Die Features des Fantom:
- Keyboard
- 61 / 73 / 88 Keys (semi-weighted keyboard and channel aftertouch)
- Sound Generator
- ZEN-Core
V-Piano Technology
- Parts
- 16 Zones(Internal + External)
- Scenes
- 128 Scenes x 4 Bank
- Tones
- Over 3,500 Tones
Over 90 Drum kits
- Effects
- Multi-Effects: 16 systems, 90 types
Part EQ: 16 systems
Drum Part COMP: 6 systems
Insertion Effect: 2 System, 90 TypeChorus: 8 types
Reverb: 6 types
Master Compressor
Master EQ
Mic Input Reverb: 6 types
- Analog Filter
- STEREO
Type: LPF1/LPF2/LPF3/HPF/BPF/Bypass
Drive
Amp
- Sequencer
- MIDI Tracks
- 16(Internal/External)
- Group
- 16
- Pattern
- 8 (per each Track)
- Pattern Length
- 32 mesures
- Recording Method
- Realtime recording, Step recording, TR-REC
- Sampler
- Format
- 16-bit linear, 44.1/48kHz, WAV/AIFF import supported
- Maximum Polyphony
- 8
- Number of Samples
- 16 Pads x 4 Banks
- Other
- Rhythm Pattern
- Yes
- Arpeggiator
- Yes
- Chord Memory
- Yes
- Controllers
- Pitch Bend/Modulation Lever
Assignable Switch x 2 (S1/S2)
Control Knob x 8
Slider x 8
USB Audio Slider
Wheel x 2
Function Knob x 6
Sound Modified Knob x 11
4 x 4 Pad
- Display
- Graphic Type, 7″, Wide VGA (800 x 480 dots), backlit LCD (Color/Touch screen)
- Connectors
- Headphones Jack: Stereo 1/4-inch phone type
MAIN OUT Jacks (L/MONO, R) (1/4-inch phone type)
MAIN OUT Jacks (L, R) (XLR type)
SUB OUT1 Jacks (L, R) (1/4-inch phone type)
SUB OUT2 Jacks (L, R) (1/4-inch phone type)
ANALOG OUTPUT Jacks(1,2)(1/4-inch phone type)
Mic/Line Input Jacks: (1,2) (1/4 inch phone type/XLR type)
2 x CV OUT, 2x GATE OUT
FOOT PEDAL JackS(HOLD, CTRL1,CTRL2,CTRL3)
MIDI connectors (IN, OUT1, OUT2/THRU)
USB MEMORY Port
USB COMPUTER Port (AUDIO/MIDI)
3 x External Device Port
- External Memory
- USB Flash drive (sold separately)
- Power Supply
- AC 117–240V, 50/60Hz
- Power Consumption
- 50 W
- Accessories
- Owner’s manual
Power Cord
- Options (sold separately)
- Keyboard Stand: KS-10Z, KS-12
Pedal Switch: DP series, RPU-3
Expression Pedal: EV-5
USB Flash drive (*)* Use a commercially available USB flash drive. However, we cannot guarantee that all commercially available USB flash drives will work.
- Size and Weight
- Width
- 1,084 mm
42-11/16 inches
- Depth
- 403 mm
15-7/8 inches
- Height
- 106 mm
4-3/16 inches
- Weight
- 15.3 kg
33 lbs 12 oz