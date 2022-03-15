Superklein und supergünstig (aber nicht verfügbar)

Nano-Minimoog: Behringer Model D Soul angekündigt

Behringer hat mit der Soul-Serie eine Synth-Reihe in einem ultrakleinem Gehäuse präsentiert, das vom Korg Volca inspiriert ist.

Nachdem Behringer Model D der auch ins Eurorack geschraubt werden kann (siehe Keyboards Test Orginal vs. Klon von Andreas Hau) wurde jetzt die Nano-Version des Analogklassikers angekündigt. Die Bedienelemente wurden reduziert, dafür gibt es jetzt einen Motion-Sequenzer a la Korg Volca, mit dem Regler-Bewegungen aufgezeichnet werden können. Allerdings steht es wegen der Chip-Krise in den Sternen, wann das Gerät auf den Markt kommt.

Die Features des Model D Soul:

– Based on the classic MiniMoog from the 1970s

– VCO with 5 selectable wave forms, including saw, triangle, shark, square and pulse

– Vintage-sounding low-pass filter with resonance for those classic sounds

– LFO with 4 different waveforms for amazing vibrato and filter effects

– VCA with a dedicated envelope control

– Variable envelope amount for filter cut-off control

– White and pink noise with i dependent volume control for dramatically expanded waveform generation

– 16-step motion sequencer with 8 memory slots and recording of knob movements

– 27 touch keys for instant playing on the go

– 18 controls for direct access to all major functions

– USB Micro connector allows powering via smartphone, power bank or computer

– Comprehensive MIDI implementation (including NRPN/CC control of all parameters and bulk load/save)

Der Model D Soul wird vorraussichtlich 99,- € kosten.