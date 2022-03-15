Nano-Minimoog: Behringer Model D Soul angekündigt
Behringer hat mit der Soul-Serie eine Synth-Reihe in einem ultrakleinem Gehäuse präsentiert, das vom Korg Volca inspiriert ist.
Nachdem Behringer Model D der auch ins Eurorack geschraubt werden kann (siehe Keyboards Test Orginal vs. Klon von Andreas Hau) wurde jetzt die Nano-Version des Analogklassikers angekündigt. Die Bedienelemente wurden reduziert, dafür gibt es jetzt einen Motion-Sequenzer a la Korg Volca, mit dem Regler-Bewegungen aufgezeichnet werden können. Allerdings steht es wegen der Chip-Krise in den Sternen, wann das Gerät auf den Markt kommt.
Die Features des Model D Soul:
– Based on the classic MiniMoog from the 1970s
– VCO with 5 selectable wave forms, including saw, triangle, shark, square and pulse
– Vintage-sounding low-pass filter with resonance for those classic sounds
– LFO with 4 different waveforms for amazing vibrato and filter effects
– VCA with a dedicated envelope control
– Variable envelope amount for filter cut-off control
– White and pink noise with i dependent volume control for dramatically expanded waveform generation
– 16-step motion sequencer with 8 memory slots and recording of knob movements
– 27 touch keys for instant playing on the go
– 18 controls for direct access to all major functions
– USB Micro connector allows powering via smartphone, power bank or computer
– Comprehensive MIDI implementation (including NRPN/CC control of all parameters and bulk load/save)
Der Model D Soul wird vorraussichtlich 99,- € kosten.