Semimodularer, perfomance-orientierter Analogsynth mit East- und West-Coast-Features

NAMM 2023: Intellijel zeigt Cascadia-Synth

von Redaktion,
Auf der NAMM Show 2023 stellte Intellijel Cascadia vor, einen kompakten semi-modularen Synthesizer.

Cascadia wird beschrieben als “ein massives semi-modulares System in einem kleinen Gehäuse mit der Grundfläche eines Laptops”. Er verfügt über eine moderne analoge Architektur mit einer Mischung aus klassischen East Coast- und West Coast-Funktionen. Cascadia verfügt über MIDI In/Out/Thru/USB, verwendet Eurorack-kompatible Signalpegel und professionelle Audio-I/Os für die Anbindung an anderes Equipment.

Hier die Features von Cascadia:

  • Two Precision Analog VCOs
  • Six Channel Waveform Mixer
  • “Liquid-Sounding”, Cascaded 4-Pole Multimode Filter
  • West Coast-style parallel wavefolder.
  • Output Mixer with Overdrive.
  • Dual Digital Envelopes
  • VCA A and Output Path
  • Global Output Mixer with overdrive circuit and bypassable asymmetric soft clipping.
  • Expansive Utilities Sections
    • Sample and hold circuit with white noise normalled to the input.
    • Slew/Envelope follower.
    • Attenuverter/Mixer with multiple outputs.
    • Triple triangle LFO with rate control, rate input and divided outputs.
    • Triple buffered multiple.
    • Precision adder.
    • Signal inverter.
    • Bi-polar > Unity level shifter.
    • Expression level control for modulation the TRS expression input on an FX pedal.
    • Ring Modulator.
    • VCA B / LPF (LPG) — Auxiliary VCA and 4-Pole Diode Ladder VCF combination for additional dynamics.

Cascadia kostet 2149,- €.

Website

