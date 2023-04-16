Semimodularer, perfomance-orientierter Analogsynth mit East- und West-Coast-Features
NAMM 2023: Intellijel zeigt Cascadia-Synth
Auf der NAMM Show 2023 stellte Intellijel Cascadia vor, einen kompakten semi-modularen Synthesizer.
Cascadia wird beschrieben als “ein massives semi-modulares System in einem kleinen Gehäuse mit der Grundfläche eines Laptops”. Er verfügt über eine moderne analoge Architektur mit einer Mischung aus klassischen East Coast- und West Coast-Funktionen. Cascadia verfügt über MIDI In/Out/Thru/USB, verwendet Eurorack-kompatible Signalpegel und professionelle Audio-I/Os für die Anbindung an anderes Equipment.
Hier die Features von Cascadia:
- Two Precision Analog VCOs
- Six Channel Waveform Mixer
- “Liquid-Sounding”, Cascaded 4-Pole Multimode Filter
- West Coast-style parallel wavefolder.
- Output Mixer with Overdrive.
- Dual Digital Envelopes
- VCA A and Output Path
- Global Output Mixer with overdrive circuit and bypassable asymmetric soft clipping.
- Expansive Utilities Sections
- Sample and hold circuit with white noise normalled to the input.
- Slew/Envelope follower.
- Attenuverter/Mixer with multiple outputs.
- Triple triangle LFO with rate control, rate input and divided outputs.
- Triple buffered multiple.
- Precision adder.
- Signal inverter.
- Bi-polar > Unity level shifter.
- Expression level control for modulation the TRS expression input on an FX pedal.
- Ring Modulator.
- VCA B / LPF (LPG) — Auxiliary VCA and 4-Pole Diode Ladder VCF combination for additional dynamics.
Cascadia kostet 2149,- €.
