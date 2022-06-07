Melbourne Instruments Nina kommt
NAMM 2022: Synth mit Motor-Potis vorgestellt
Auf der NAMM 2022 präsentierte die australische Firma Melbourne Instruments einen außergewöhnlichen Hardware-Synthesizer.
Das Pultgerät heißt Nina und ist mit motorisierten Potis ausgestattet, mit denen man die Sounds morphen kann. Die zwölfach polyfone Klangerzeugung bietet u.a. digitale Wavetable-Oszillatoren und ein Vier-Pol-Moog-Filter mit Resonanz. Außerdem vefügt Nina über Sampling-Fähigkeiten, einen Step-Sequenzer und eine flexible Modulations-Matrix.
Features:
- 12 Voice Polyphony.
- Motorized recallable and automatable control panel using long lasting zero wear encoders with the feel and precision of analog pots.
- Variable shape triangle oscillators. Continuously morph wave-shape between triangle and sawtooth to find new timbres. Different to a traditional blend.
- 4 pole transistor ladder VCF with modulatable resonance.
- Massive voice-level filter overdrive.
- Digital Wavetable Oscillators.
- Sampling capability.
- Deep Modulation Matrix. Quick edit, all sources to all destination.
- Patch morphing for complex expressive effects.
- Stereo Infinite Panning effects with 4 Quadrant DCAs.
- Onboard digital effects.
- Multitimbral, layered, split, or overlapping.
- Hackable open-source software control powered by Raspberry Pi 4.
- 4 x assignable combo audio + CV inputs, including 1 Mic.
- Connect class compliant USB MIDI controllers directly.
- Connect NINA as a class compliant USB MIDI and audio device for direct automation and integration with a DAW.
- Standard DIN MIDI IN, OUT, and THRU.
- 4 x assignable line outputs.
- Headphone output.
Nina soll über Kickstarter finanziert werden.
