Melbourne Instruments Nina kommt

NAMM 2022: Synth mit Motor-Potis vorgestellt

von Redaktion,

Auf der NAMM 2022 präsentierte die australische Firma Melbourne Instruments einen außergewöhnlichen Hardware-Synthesizer.

Das Pultgerät heißt Nina und ist mit motorisierten Potis ausgestattet, mit denen man die Sounds morphen kann. Die zwölfach polyfone Klangerzeugung bietet u.a. digitale Wavetable-Oszillatoren und ein Vier-Pol-Moog-Filter mit Resonanz. Außerdem vefügt Nina über Sampling-Fähigkeiten, einen Step-Sequenzer und eine flexible Modulations-Matrix.

Features:

  • 12 Voice Polyphony.
  • Motorized recallable and automatable control panel using long lasting zero wear encoders with the feel and precision of analog pots.
  • Variable shape triangle oscillators. Continuously morph wave-shape between triangle and sawtooth to find new timbres. Different to a traditional blend.
  • 4 pole transistor ladder VCF with modulatable resonance.
  • Massive voice-level filter overdrive.
  • Digital Wavetable Oscillators.
  • Sampling capability.
  • Deep Modulation Matrix. Quick edit, all sources to all destination.
  • Patch morphing for complex expressive effects.
  • Stereo Infinite Panning effects with 4 Quadrant DCAs.
  • Onboard digital effects.
  • Multitimbral, layered, split, or overlapping.
  • Hackable open-source software control powered by Raspberry Pi 4.
  • 4 x assignable combo audio + CV inputs, including 1 Mic.
  • Connect class compliant USB MIDI controllers directly.
  • Connect NINA as a class compliant USB MIDI and audio device for direct automation and integration with a DAW.
  • Standard DIN MIDI IN, OUT, and THRU.
  • 4 x assignable line outputs.
  • Headphone output.

Nina soll über Kickstarter finanziert werden.

Website

 

