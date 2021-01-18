Keyboards Digital 04/2019
Neue Workstation mit vielen Features
NAMM 2021: Kurzweil stellt K 2700 vor
Kurzweil bringt zur NAMM nach längerer Zeit wieder eine Workstation heraus.
Die K 2700 bietet eine 256stimmige Klangerzeugung, eine hochwertige Tastatur mit Pianofeeling, 16 Triggerpads für Drumsounds, ein 8 GB großes Flash-RAM, Pianosounds für alle Einsatzgebiete (mit Piano String Resonance Modeling für realistische Klänge), eine Modeling-basierte Hammond B3-Sektion, einen virtuell-analogen Synth und eine FM-Klangerzeugung mit sechs Operatoren und der Möglichkeit Yamaha DX 7-Sounds zu laden. Die Workstation verfügt außerdem über einen Sequenzer mit 16 Spuren, einen Arpeggiator, Audioeingänge mit Phantomspeisung und eine Effektsektion mit 32 FX Units.
|Keyboard:
|
88-key, fully-weighted action with velocity and pressure (aftertouch) sensitive adjustable keys (Fatar TP/40L)
|Display:
|480 x 272 pixel high resolution color LCD with adjustable brightness
|Polyphony:
|256 voice polyphony, dynamically allocated
|Multitimbral:
|16 parts (one per MIDI channel)
|Architecture:
|Dynamic VAST: powerful synthesis engine, with user programmable DSP algs and routing.
Cascade Mode: route one layer through the DSP of any other layer within a program – up to 32 consecutive layers deep!
KB3 ToneReel Engine
6-Operator FM Engine
VA1 Virtual Analog Oscillators + DSP
|Sample Flash Memory:
|4.5 GB factory samples
3.5 GB of re-loadable, non-volatile, user flash memory
|Factory Programs:
|1500+
|User Programs:
|4000+
|Factory Multis:
|700+ (up to 16 independent controller zones)
|User Multis:
|4000+
|General MIDI:
|No
|Kurzweil String Resonance:
|Yes
|Master EQ/Compressor:
|Yes
|Effects:
|Over 1000 complex effect chains, incorporated into programs featuring our award winning effects – reverbs, delays, chorus, flange, phaser, EQs, distortions, rotary speaker simulators, compressors, and more
32 total FX units
|Controllers:
|Monopressure (aftertouch)
1 pitch wheel
1 assignable modulation wheel
1 assignable ribbon controller
9 assignable sliders
9 assignable knobs
10 assignable buttons
16 assignable velocity sensitive pads
2 transpose switches
Tap tempo button and tempo knob
Arp controls
Transport controls
*2 switch pedal inputs each supporting single switch pedal or single half damper pedal (1 switch/sustain pedal is included; half-damper pedals sold separately)
2 continuous control pedal inputs
|Sequencer:
|16 Tracks; 960 PPQ resolution. Song editing functions include both event and track-based tools like quantize, swing, remap, controller scaling and more.
|MIDI CC Step Sequencers:
|16 simultaneous
|Riffs:
|16-per Multi
|Arpeggiators:
|1-per Program, 16-per Multi
|Analog Outputs:
|Four (2 pairs) 1/4″ balanced TRS analog (32-bit DACs)
Automatic mono switching on main outs
+21dBu maximum output
50Ω balanced source impedance
|Audio Inputs:
|2 combination 1/4”/XLR jacks (one stereo pair) accepting Line/Instrument/Microphone level signals.
Dedicated Gain knobs, Hi-Z switch for electric guitar/bass, and +48V Phantom Power switch for Microphones.
|Headphones:
|1 back panel 1/4″ headphone output
130mW into 32 ohm headphones
|MIDI:
|In, Out
|USB:
|Stereo audio in/out over USB
Complete MIDI functionality over USB
Play and control the K2700 with a USB MIDI controller (USB host functionality)
User Object file transfer to/from USB Flash Drive
Operating System updates from USB Flash Drive
Ein Preis wurde noch nicht genannt.
