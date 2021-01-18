Produkt: Keyboards Digital 04/2019
Neue Workstation mit vielen Features

NAMM 2021: Kurzweil stellt K 2700 vor

von Redaktion,

Kurzweil bringt zur NAMM nach längerer Zeit wieder eine Workstation heraus.

Die K 2700 bietet eine 256stimmige Klangerzeugung, eine hochwertige Tastatur mit Pianofeeling, 16 Triggerpads für Drumsounds, ein 8 GB großes Flash-RAM, Pianosounds für alle Einsatzgebiete (mit Piano String Resonance Modeling für realistische Klänge), eine Modeling-basierte Hammond B3-Sektion, einen virtuell-analogen Synth und eine FM-Klangerzeugung mit sechs Operatoren und der Möglichkeit Yamaha DX 7-Sounds zu laden. Die Workstation verfügt außerdem über einen Sequenzer mit 16 Spuren, einen Arpeggiator, Audioeingänge mit Phantomspeisung und eine Effektsektion mit 32 FX Units.

Keyboard:
88-key, fully-weighted action with velocity and pressure (aftertouch) sensitive adjustable keys (Fatar TP/40L)
Display: 480 x 272 pixel high resolution color LCD with adjustable brightness
Polyphony: 256 voice polyphony, dynamically allocated
Multitimbral: 16 parts (one per MIDI channel)
Architecture: Dynamic VAST: powerful synthesis engine, with user programmable DSP algs and routing.
Cascade Mode: route one layer through the DSP of any other layer within a program – up to 32 consecutive layers deep!
KB3 ToneReel Engine
6-Operator FM Engine
VA1 Virtual Analog Oscillators + DSP
Sample Flash Memory: 4.5 GB factory samples
3.5 GB of re-loadable, non-volatile, user flash memory
Factory Programs: 1500+
User Programs: 4000+
Factory Multis: 700+  (up to 16 independent controller zones)
User Multis: 4000+
General MIDI: No
Kurzweil String Resonance: Yes
Master EQ/Compressor: Yes
Effects: Over 1000 complex effect chains, incorporated into programs featuring our award winning effects –  reverbs, delays, chorus, flange, phaser, EQs, distortions, rotary speaker simulators, compressors, and more
32 total FX units
Controllers: Monopressure (aftertouch)
1 pitch wheel
1 assignable modulation wheel
1 assignable ribbon controller
9 assignable sliders
9 assignable knobs
10 assignable buttons
16 assignable velocity sensitive pads
2 transpose switches
Tap tempo button and tempo knob
Arp controls
Transport controls
*2 switch pedal inputs each supporting single switch pedal or single half damper pedal (1 switch/sustain pedal is included; half-damper pedals sold separately)
2 continuous control pedal inputs
Sequencer: 16 Tracks; 960 PPQ resolution. Song editing functions include both event and track-based tools like quantize, swing, remap, controller scaling and more.
MIDI CC Step Sequencers: 16 simultaneous
Riffs: 16-per Multi
Arpeggiators: 1-per Program, 16-per Multi
Analog Outputs: Four (2 pairs) 1/4″ balanced TRS analog (32-bit DACs)
Automatic mono switching on main outs
+21dBu maximum output
50Ω balanced source impedance
Audio Inputs: 2 combination 1/4”/XLR jacks (one stereo pair) accepting Line/Instrument/Microphone level signals.
Dedicated Gain knobs, Hi-Z switch for electric guitar/bass, and +48V Phantom Power switch for Microphones.
Headphones: 1 back panel 1/4″ headphone output
130mW into 32 ohm headphones
MIDI: In, Out
USB: Stereo audio in/out over USB
Complete MIDI functionality over USB
Play and control the K2700 with a USB MIDI controller (USB host functionality)
User Object file transfer to/from USB Flash Drive
Operating System updates from USB Flash Drive

Ein Preis wurde noch nicht genannt.

Website

 

