NAMM 2021: Kurzweil stellt K 2700 vor

Keyboard: 88-key, fully-weighted action with velocity and pressure (aftertouch) sensitive adjustable keys (Fatar TP/40L)

Display: 480 x 272 pixel high resolution color LCD with adjustable brightness

Polyphony: 256 voice polyphony, dynamically allocated

Multitimbral: 16 parts (one per MIDI channel)

Architecture: Dynamic VAST: powerful synthesis engine, with user programmable DSP algs and routing.

Cascade Mode: route one layer through the DSP of any other layer within a program – up to 32 consecutive layers deep!

KB3 ToneReel Engine

6-Operator FM Engine

VA1 Virtual Analog Oscillators + DSP

Sample Flash Memory: 4.5 GB factory samples

3.5 GB of re-loadable, non-volatile, user flash memory

Factory Programs: 1500+

User Programs: 4000+

Factory Multis: 700+ (up to 16 independent controller zones)

User Multis: 4000+

General MIDI: No

Kurzweil String Resonance: Yes

Master EQ/Compressor: Yes

Effects: Over 1000 complex effect chains, incorporated into programs featuring our award winning effects – reverbs, delays, chorus, flange, phaser, EQs, distortions, rotary speaker simulators, compressors, and more

32 total FX units

Controllers: Monopressure (aftertouch)

1 pitch wheel

1 assignable modulation wheel

1 assignable ribbon controller

9 assignable sliders

9 assignable knobs

10 assignable buttons

16 assignable velocity sensitive pads

2 transpose switches

Tap tempo button and tempo knob

Arp controls

Transport controls

*2 switch pedal inputs each supporting single switch pedal or single half damper pedal (1 switch/sustain pedal is included; half-damper pedals sold separately)

2 continuous control pedal inputs

Sequencer: 16 Tracks; 960 PPQ resolution. Song editing functions include both event and track-based tools like quantize, swing, remap, controller scaling and more.

MIDI CC Step Sequencers: 16 simultaneous

Riffs: 16-per Multi

Arpeggiators: 1-per Program, 16-per Multi

Analog Outputs: Four (2 pairs) 1/4″ balanced TRS analog (32-bit DACs)

Automatic mono switching on main outs

+21dBu maximum output

50Ω balanced source impedance

Audio Inputs: 2 combination 1/4”/XLR jacks (one stereo pair) accepting Line/Instrument/Microphone level signals.

Dedicated Gain knobs, Hi-Z switch for electric guitar/bass, and +48V Phantom Power switch for Microphones.

Headphones: 1 back panel 1/4″ headphone output

130mW into 32 ohm headphones

MIDI: In, Out