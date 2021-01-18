Keyboards Digital 03/2019 JAMIE CULLUM +++ 45 JAHRE YAMAHA +++ 80s-Sound heute! Synth-Pop-Legende HOWARD JONES +++ KAWAI NOVUS NV-5 – Hybrid Digitalpiano +++ Drummachine UNO DRUM – Beats für unterwegs Produkt anzeigen

Wavetable Synth mit Motion Sequencing 2.0

NAMM 2021: Korg präsentiert Modwave-Synth mit integriertem Kaosspad

Zur NAMM 2021 schiesst Korg aus allen Rohren: Neu in seiner Synth-Riege ist der Modwave, ein kompakter Synthesizer, der z.T. vom Korg DW 8000 inspiriert ist.

Die digitale Klangerzeugung ist 32fach polyfon und arbeitet mit Wavetables. Der Modwave bietet einen integriertes Kaoss Pad und wie beim Korg Wavestate lassen mittels Motion Sequencing 2.0 sich Reglerbewegungen in Echtzeit auf mehreren Spuren aufzeichnen um komplexe, sich ständig verändernde Sounds zu erstellen. Das digitale Filter bietet Emulationen diverser klassischer Korg-Filter (Polysix, DW-8000 etc.). An Bord ist außerdem eine gut ausgestattet Effektabteilung mit fünf Sektionen: Pre, Mod, Delay, Master und EQ.

Die Features des Modwave:

Keyboard: 37 keys (velocity and release-velocity sensitive) Maximum Polyphony: 32 stereo voices

Sound generating system: modwave synthesis engine

Controllers: Mod Wheel, Pitch wheel, Kaoss Physics, 4x Mod Knob

Other Sources:4x Envelopes, 5x LFOs, 2x Mod Processors, 2x Key Track, Seq Lanes A-D, Step Pulse, Tempo, Program/Performance Note Count, Program/Performance Voice Count, Poly Legato, Velocity, Exponential Velocity, Release Velocity, Gate, Gate+Damper, Note-On Trigger, Note-On Trigger+Damper, Note Number, Aftertouch and Poly Aftertouch (external MIDI only), MIDI CCs +/-, MIDI CCs +

Destinations: Most parameters can be modulated, including parameters of individual Motion Sequence Steps. Depending on Motion Sequence length, there can be more than 1,000 potential modulation targets per Program.

Pre FX:Decimator, Graphic EQ, Guitar Amp, Modern Compressor, Parametric EQ, Red Compressor, Ring Modulator, Tremolo, Wave Shaper

Mod FX: Black Chorus/Flanger, Black Phase, CX-3 Vibrato Chorus, EP Chorus, Harmonic Chorus, Modern Chorus, Modern Phaser, Orange Phase, Polysix Ensemble, Small Phase, Talking Modulator, Vintage Chorus, Vintage Flanger, Vintage/Custom Wah, Vox WahDelay: L/C/R Delay, Multiband Mod Delay, Reverse Delay, Stereo/Cross Delay, Tape Ech

Master Reverb

Early Reflections, Overb

Master EQ

4-band parametric EQ

Inputs/outputs: Headphone (6.3 mm stereo phone jack), OUTPUT L/MONO and R (impedance-balanced 6.3 mm TRS phone jacks), DAMPER (6.3 mm phone jack, half-damper not supported), MIDI IN and OUT connectors, USB B port

Power supply: AC adapter (DC12V, 2500mA)

Dimensions (W × D × H): 565 × 338 × 93 mm/22.24” × 13.31” × 3.66”

Weight: 2.9 kg/6.93 lbs.

Der Preis des Modwave liegt bei 750,- €.

https://youtu.be/Q2HjRPPiS0E