NAMM 2021: IK Multimedia präsentiert Uno Synth Pro und Uno Synth Pro Desktop
Zur NAMM 2021 stellt IK Multimedia zwei neue analoge Hardware-Synthesizer vor.
Die Klangerzeugung der Synth Pro-Serie ist monofon oder dreifach parafon und bietet drei analoge Waveshape-Oszillatoren mit PWM, Sync Ringmodulation, zwei Hüllkurven, zwei LFOs und eine Modulationsmatrix mit 16 Slots. Das Multimode-OTA-Filter mit einer Flankensteilheit von 12 dB verfügt über 24 mögliche Betriebsarten; das zweite Filter agiert wahlweise als zwei- oder 4-Pol Filter agieren, basiert auf einem SSM-Chip-Klon und kann seriell oder parallel eingesetzt werden. An Bord ist eine Seqeqnzer und ein Arpeggiator. Der Synth Pro verfügt über eine Fatar-Tastatur mit normalgroßen, anschlagsdynamischen Tasten, die kleine Desktop-Version dagegen über eine platzsparendes Touch-Keyboard.
Die Features der Pro-Serie:
- Huge real analog sound: 3 continuously variable waveshape oscillators with PWM, synch, FM and ring modulation
- Dual filter design: a new SSI filter plus the original UNO Synth filter for 24 possible modes, including serial and parallel routing
- Massive sonic flexibility: full ADSR envelopes + LFOs and modulation matrix
- Powerful control: 256 User-editable presets, onboard arpeggiator and 64-step sequencer with automation
- Onboard effects: 12 studio-quality effects in 3 simultaneous slots: modulation, delay and reverb, plus true-analog overdrive
- Advanced connectivity: noiseless balanced outs; USB, MIDI and CV/Gate I/O; plus audio input to filters, effects or outputs
Der Uno Synth Pro kostet 649.99 €, der Uno Synth Pro Desktop 399.99 €.