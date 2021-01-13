Produkt: Keyboards Digital 03/2019
Keyboards Digital 03/2019
JAMIE CULLUM +++ 45 JAHRE YAMAHA +++ 80s-Sound heute! Synth-Pop-Legende HOWARD JONES +++ KAWAI NOVUS NV-5 – Hybrid Digitalpiano +++ Drummachine UNO DRUM – Beats für unterwegs
Nuer parafoner Analog Synthesizer mit Multimode-Dual-Filter

NAMM 2021: IK Multimedia präsentiert Uno Synth Pro und Uno Synth Pro Desktop

von Redaktion,

Zur NAMM 2021 stellt IK Multimedia zwei neue analoge Hardware-Synthesizer vor.

Anzeige

 

Die Klangerzeugung der Synth Pro-Serie ist monofon oder dreifach parafon und bietet drei analoge Waveshape-Oszillatoren mit PWM, Sync Ringmodulation, zwei Hüllkurven, zwei LFOs und eine Modulationsmatrix mit 16 Slots. Das Multimode-OTA-Filter mit einer Flankensteilheit von 12 dB verfügt über 24 mögliche Betriebsarten; das zweite Filter agiert wahlweise als zwei- oder 4-Pol Filter agieren, basiert auf einem SSM-Chip-Klon und kann seriell oder parallel eingesetzt werden. An Bord ist eine Seqeqnzer und ein Arpeggiator. Der Synth Pro verfügt über eine Fatar-Tastatur mit normalgroßen, anschlagsdynamischen Tasten, die kleine Desktop-Version dagegen über eine platzsparendes Touch-Keyboard.

Die Features der Pro-Serie:

  • Huge real analog sound: 3 continuously variable waveshape oscillators with PWM, synch, FM and ring modulation
  • Dual filter design: a new SSI filter plus the original UNO Synth filter for 24 possible modes, including serial and parallel routing
  • Massive sonic flexibility: full ADSR envelopes + LFOs and modulation matrix
  • Powerful control: 256 User-editable presets, onboard arpeggiator and 64-step sequencer with automation
  • Onboard effects: 12 studio-quality effects in 3 simultaneous slots: modulation, delay and reverb, plus true-analog overdrive
  • Advanced connectivity: noiseless balanced outs; USB, MIDI and CV/Gate I/O; plus audio input to filters, effects or outputs

Der Uno Synth Pro kostet 649.99 €, der Uno Synth Pro Desktop 399.99 €.

Website

 

Schlagwörter: , ,
Produkt: Keyboards Digital 04/2019
Keyboards Digital 04/2019
ANALOGUE WINTER +++ Moog Matriarch +++ Doug Carn +++ NOVATION SUMMIT – Hybrider Polysynth +++ METRONOMY – Frontmann Joe Mount +++ ERICA SYNTHS PICO SYSTEM III – Modulares Komplettpaket

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Datenschutzbestimmungen

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

NAMM 2021: Behringer BCR32 MIDI-Controller mit Sequenzer

Weiterlesen

Hammond SK Pro

Weiterlesen

5 top Kopfhörer für E-Pianos

Weiterlesen

Elta Music Solar-50 – Big Ambient Machine mit 50 Oszillatoren

Weiterlesen

Im Studio mit Kevin Saunderson

Weiterlesen

Fettes FL Studio Update

Weiterlesen