Potenter FM-Synth mit 12 Stimmen
NAMM 2020: Twisted Electrons MEGAfm
Twisted Electrons zeigt auf der NAMM 2020 den MEGAfm, einen FM-Synth, der auf der Basis des YM2612 FM Chips von Yamaha arbeitet, der auch in der klassischen Megadrive/Genesis Spielkonsole seinen Dienst verrichtet.
MEGAfm ist 12stimmig polyfon, denn er verfügt über zwei dieser sechstimmigen Chips, die mit vier Operatoren und acht Algorithmen arbeiten.
Hier die Features des MEGAfm:
- 12 Voice Polyphony
- Dual YM2612 FM chips (included)
- 8 Algorithms
- 50 preset (saving to any slot) and easy upload/download of banks to and from computer vis SYSEX.
- Preset randomiser
- 4 Voicing modes (Poly12, stereo/wide6, special CH3 mode, 12 voice unison with detune/fat knob
- Stereo or Mono output (1 chip per channel or both chips summed)
- 32 Sliders for total control of all 4 operators
- 14 knobs
- 15 buttons
- 23 LEDS, LED numeric display.
- 3 lfos to modulate any parameter
- 7-mode arpeggiator with transposable Sh-style step sequencer
- Vibrato with depth and rate
- MIDI clock on all LFOs, ARP and Vibrato
- Dual 6.35mm TS output and 6.35mm Stereo Headphones output
- Brushed/Anodized Aluminum Case
- Sturdy metal panel bolted potentiometers
- DIN5 MIDI input with MIDI channel learn and thru/out
Der Synth kostet 474,- € plus Steuer.
