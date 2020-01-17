Module fürs Eurorack im Stil des legendären Roland Modularsytems
NAMM 2020: Behringer Roland System-100m-Klon kommt…
Behringer kündigt zur NAMM 2020 an, 40 Module herauszubringen, die Klons des bekannten Roland Modularsystems System-100m sind, das u.a. von Depeche Mode, Tears For Fears, Vangelis und Human League eingesetzt wurde.
Zu den Behringer-Klons gehören u.a. das Modul 110 mit VCO, VCA und VCF, der zweifache Oszillator 112 mit PWM und Sync, der Ringmodulator 150, der Phaser 172 und der Analogsequenzer 182.
Diese Module werden im Laufe des Jahres verfügbar sein:
- 112 dual oscillator with 3 waveforms, PWM and two sync modes
- 121 dual filter with 3-channel mixer per filter
- 130 dual VCA, again with dual 3-channel mixers
- 140 dual envelope has 3 outputs per ADSR plus a built in LFO that can be triggered and phase synced
- 173 gates module comes even with four gates that can switch audio and 6 quad buffered multiples
- 297 has a dual portamento controller plus two independent CV mixers
- 150 brings a ring modulator, 2 noise generators, syncable LFO and a sample and hold generator
- 172 module delivers a 6-step phase-shifter, an analog delay, an LFO and a gate delay
- 305 is an output module a four-band parametric EQ, a 4-channel mixer, line and separate headphone output and even a tuning oscillator
- 182 there is a powerful analog sequencer with either dual 8 steps or 1-16 steps and tempo, portamento and gate time controls
- 110 is a complete synth voice with VCO, VCA and filter in a single module
Preislich werden die Module vorraussichtlich zwischen 49,- und 99,- € liegen.
