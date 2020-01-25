Keyboards 03/2019
NAMM 2020: 4ms Ensemble Oscillator
Zur NAMM 2020 präsentierte die Hardwareschmiede 4ms ein ungewöhnliches neues Oszillatormodul, das von Matthias Puech mitentwickelt wurde.
Dank zweier Ausgänge und 16 (!) Sinus Oszillatoren, die sich bis zu unterschiedlichen Skalen zuweisen lassen, sind hier breite, auch akkordische Sounds möglich, die mit verschiedenen Phase- und Wave-Distortion-Effekten und Cross-FM nachbehandelt werden können. Interessant ist auch die Freeze-Funktion, die auch über einen Gate-Input aktiviert werden kann.
Die Features des Moduls:
- 16 sine-based oscillators bound to intervals of a selected Scale
- 30 factory-programmed, user-writeable scales organized in three groups:
- 12TET: all notes quantized to equal temperament, repeating over octaves
- Octave: unquantized notes, repeating over octaves
- Free: unquantized notes, repeating over the interval between the lowest and highest note
- A simple method to program (“Learn”) your own scales manually or with a CV/Gate keyboard
- Three Twist phase distortion effects
- Three Warp wave distortion effects
- Three algorithms of Cross FM for modulating the oscillators with each other
- Mono or stereo output with selectable panning algorithm
- Freeze button and jack to freeze the frequency of some of the oscillators, with selectable algorithm
- Two 1V/oct inputs: Pitch (non-quantized), and Root (quantized)
- High-accuracy, temperature-stable, eight octave range (-2V to +6V), can be calibrated to any keyboard
- Six bi-polar CV inputs (-5V to +5V)
- Two gate inputs for automated Learning and Freezing
Der Ensemble Oszillator kostet 299,-$.
