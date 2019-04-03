Production Station mit DX 7-Synth

Musikmesse 2019: Kurzweil PC4 Performance Controller und Production Station

von Redaktion,

Zur Musikmesse 2019 kündigt Kurzweil eine neue Version der Kurzweil PC4 Performance Controller/Production Station an.

Das Keyboard bietet u.a. eine 256fache Polyfonie, 2 GB Sample-Sounds, eine Tastatur mit Hammermechanik und  einen 16-Spur Sequenzer. Neu ist u.a. eine zusätzliche FM-Klangerzeugung mit sechs Operatoren, die Yamaha DX 7-Sounds laden kann. Ein Preis wird demnächst bekanntgegeben.

Kurzweil

Hier die Features des PC4:

  • 256 voices of polyphony
  • 2 GB of factory sample content + 2 GB of user-loadable space
  • 1000+ factory programs
  • – New! – 6-operator FM Engine with the ability to import 80’s/90’s FM SysEx files
  • 9 sets of programmable knobs+sliders+buttons
  • 88 note fully-weighted hammer-action with velocity sensitive keys with aftertouch
  • Full native V.A.S.T. editing capabilities
  • 16 track Sequencer with dedicated front-panel transport buttons
  • 16 arpeggiators (Classic or Step sequencers) with dedicated front-panel controls
  • – New! – 16 MIDI CC Step Sequencers
  • 16 Riff Generators
  • Dedicated front-panel transposition and tempo controls
  • Ribbon connector input
  • (2) 1/4 inch audio input connectors
  • (1) stereo 1/8″ audio input jack with FX
  • (2) pairs of stereo outputs
  • (4) switch pedals (via 2 stereo jacks)
  • (2) CC pedal inputs

 

 

 

 

