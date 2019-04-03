Production Station mit DX 7-Synth
Musikmesse 2019: Kurzweil PC4 Performance Controller und Production Station
Zur Musikmesse 2019 kündigt Kurzweil eine neue Version der Kurzweil PC4 Performance Controller/Production Station an.
Das Keyboard bietet u.a. eine 256fache Polyfonie, 2 GB Sample-Sounds, eine Tastatur mit Hammermechanik und einen 16-Spur Sequenzer. Neu ist u.a. eine zusätzliche FM-Klangerzeugung mit sechs Operatoren, die Yamaha DX 7-Sounds laden kann. Ein Preis wird demnächst bekanntgegeben.
Hier die Features des PC4:
- 256 voices of polyphony
- 2 GB of factory sample content + 2 GB of user-loadable space
- 1000+ factory programs
- – New! – 6-operator FM Engine with the ability to import 80’s/90’s FM SysEx files
- 9 sets of programmable knobs+sliders+buttons
- 88 note fully-weighted hammer-action with velocity sensitive keys with aftertouch
- Full native V.A.S.T. editing capabilities
- 16 track Sequencer with dedicated front-panel transport buttons
- 16 arpeggiators (Classic or Step sequencers) with dedicated front-panel controls
- – New! – 16 MIDI CC Step Sequencers
- 16 Riff Generators
- Dedicated front-panel transposition and tempo controls
- Ribbon connector input
- (2) 1/4 inch audio input connectors
- (1) stereo 1/8″ audio input jack with FX
- (2) pairs of stereo outputs
- (4) switch pedals (via 2 stereo jacks)
- (2) CC pedal inputs
