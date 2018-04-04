Stereofoner Modular-Synthesizer

Musikmesse 2018: Hardware-Synth ACL System 1

Geschrieben von Redaktion,

Die Berliner Firma Audiophile Circuits League hat sich schon mit ihren Modulen und Eurorack-Gehäusen einen guten Namen gemacht. Jetzt kommt ein neuer, mächtiger modularer Hardware-Synthexpander namens System 1 an den Start.

Der modulare, analoge System 1 ist als Stereo-Synth konzipiert. Das edle und klangstarke Gerät wird um die 3600,- Euro kosten.

Hier einige Features von System 1:

  • ACL – System1 Stereo Synth
  • 2 x Variable Sync VCO
  • 1 x Dual State variable VCF
  • 1 x Gate Mix
  • 1 x VC Panning Amplifier
  • 1 x Oktave
  • 1 x Envelope x 3
  • 1 x VC Dual Delay
  • 1 x M/S- Matrix
  • 1 x Audio Interface
  • 1 x 2 Row 84 TE Case incl.1 x KAZU PSU

http://audiophilecircuitsleague.com

Hinterlasse einen Kommentar

$sSubmitButton = '

'; echo apply_filters( 'comment_form_submit_field', $sSubmitButton );

Das könnte Dich auch interessieren: