Musikmesse 2018: Exodus Digital Valkyrie Synth

Die britische Firma Exodus Digital präsentiert auf der Musikmesse 2018 einen neuen Hardware Synthesizer namens Valkyrie.
Anzeige
Der Synthexpander arbeitet mit einer virtuell-analogen Klangerzeugung und will dem Access Virus Konkurrenz machen. Valkyrie bietet 128 Stimmen, zehn Oszillatoren pro Stimme, zwei Wavetable-Oszillatoren mit 4.096 Wellenformen, 8 unabhängigen Parts mit jeweils neun Modulen, einer 32-fachen Oversampling-Rate, einen Effekt-Sektion und vieles mehr. Ein Preis steht noch nicht fest.
Weitere Features des Synths:
- Arpeggiator with 128 preset patterns, chord mode, MIDI clock.
- Patch storage: 3,328 in total all of which are user programmable.
- Free Editor/Librarian app for Windows and Mac
- Processing: 32x oversampled 32-bit hardware sound generation. 96kHz floating point sound processing.
- Analogue outputs: 4 balanced stereo pairs using 32 bit DAC at 96kHz sample rate.
- USB audio: USB Audio Class 2.0 – 8 stereo 24-bit streams at 96kHz with 48kHz down-sample mode available.
- USB 2.0 and legacy (5-pin DIN connector) MIDI
- Display: High resolution 256×64 pixel graphic OLED
- Full keyboard microtuning capability with MIDI Tuning Standard (MTS) support.