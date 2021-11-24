Wavetable- und Vector-Synth mit 3D-Features.

Moog stellt Animoog Z vor

von Redaktion,

Moog präsentiert mit dem Animoog Z ein neues Software-Instrument (für iOS und macOS) vor, das der Nachfolger des 2011 vorgestellten Animoog ist.

Beim Animoog Z handelt es sich um einen Synth mit Wavetable-Vector-Synthese. Sounds lassen sich auf der fantasievoll gestalteten Bedienoberfläche dreidimensional dynamisch mischen und modulieren. MPE wird von der Klangerzeugung unterstützt. An Bord ist neben einer leistungsfähigen Effektsektion außerdem der Timbre Editor & Recorder,  mit dem man eigene Wellenformen aufnehmen und importieren kann.

Weitere Features von Animoog Z:

  • Randomize parameters (including selecting particular modules to randomize)
  • Arpeggiator with multiple patterns, octaves, time division, gate, and latch
  • Moog filter – high pass / low pass / band pass
  • “Thick” module – bit crushing, unison voice detuning, and drive
  • Analog-style delay
  • Looper / recorder
  • Global bpm + tap tempo
  • Ableton Link support
  • Preset browsing and organization with iCloud Drive
  • Full (typing) keyboard support
  • Polyphonic pitch and modulation
  • MIDI in and out
  • Backwards compatible with previous Animoog presets
  • Files app compatibility (also for using with the original Animoog stuff)

Animoog Z kostet 9,90 $ (Version mit allen Features, die Basisversion ist kostenlos).

Website

 

