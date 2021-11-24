Wavetable- und Vector-Synth mit 3D-Features.
Moog stellt Animoog Z vor
Moog präsentiert mit dem Animoog Z ein neues Software-Instrument (für iOS und macOS) vor, das der Nachfolger des 2011 vorgestellten Animoog ist.
Anzeige
Beim Animoog Z handelt es sich um einen Synth mit Wavetable-Vector-Synthese. Sounds lassen sich auf der fantasievoll gestalteten Bedienoberfläche dreidimensional dynamisch mischen und modulieren. MPE wird von der Klangerzeugung unterstützt. An Bord ist neben einer leistungsfähigen Effektsektion außerdem der Timbre Editor & Recorder, mit dem man eigene Wellenformen aufnehmen und importieren kann.
Weitere Features von Animoog Z:
- Randomize parameters (including selecting particular modules to randomize)
- Arpeggiator with multiple patterns, octaves, time division, gate, and latch
- Moog filter – high pass / low pass / band pass
- “Thick” module – bit crushing, unison voice detuning, and drive
- Analog-style delay
- Looper / recorder
- Global bpm + tap tempo
- Ableton Link support
- Preset browsing and organization with iCloud Drive
- Full (typing) keyboard support
- Polyphonic pitch and modulation
- MIDI in and out
- Backwards compatible with previous Animoog presets
- Files app compatibility (also for using with the original Animoog stuff)
Animoog Z kostet 9,90 $ (Version mit allen Features, die Basisversion ist kostenlos).
Schlagwörter: Blog, Moog, Sound & Recording, Synthesizer Software
Datenschutzbestimmungen