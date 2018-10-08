Moog One: erste Demos + Livestream der Fertigung

von Redaktion,

Der Moog One ist wohl das Synth-Ereignis des Jahres. Moog hat jetzt erste Demos + Videos  mit Top-Musikern wie Jeff Bhasker, Suzanne Ciani, Chick Corea, Mike Dean, Robert Glasper, Dick Hyman, Dev Hynes, Mark Mothersbaugh, Mark Ronson, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Dr. Lonnie Smith, and Paris Strother ins Netz gestellt.

Anzeige

 

Außerdem gibt es einen Livestream der Fertigung des neuen polyfonen Übersynths:

Auf Soundcloud findet man zudem Demosounds:

Die Features des Moog One:

  • 8- or 16-voice polyphony (5999,- oder 7999,-$)
  • 3 VCOs per voice with waveshape mixing and OLED displays
  • Unison mode (up to 48 oscillators on the 16-voice instrument)
  • 2 filters per voice with filter mixing (2 multimode State Variable filters that function as a single filter, and a classic lowpass/highpass Moog Ladder filter)
  • 3 DAHDSR envelopes per voice with user-definable curves
  • 3-part multitimbrality
  • Separate sequencer and arpeggiator per timbre
  • Chord memory
  • Dual-source noise generator with dedicated envelope
  • Mixer with external audio input
  • Ring modulation with selectable routing
  • Oscillator FM and hard sync with selectable routing
  • 4 assignable LFOs
  • Premium 61-note Fatar TP-8S keybed with velocity and aftertouch
  • Assignable pressure-sensitive X/Y pad
  • Digital Effects (Synth and Master Bus)
  • Eventide reverbs
  • Selectable glide types
  • USB and DIN MIDI
  • Save, categorize, and recall tens of thousands of presets
  • Create Performance Sets that make up to 64 presets accessible at the push of a button
  • 2 x ¼” stereo headphone outputs
  • 2 pairs of assignable ¼” outputs (supports TRS and TS)
  • 4 x ¼” hardware inserts (TRS)
  • 1 x ¼” external audio input (line-level)
  • 1 XLR + ¼” TRS combo external audio input with trim knob
  • 9 assignable CV/GATE I/O (5-in/4-out)
  • USB drive support for system and preset backup
  • LAN port for future expansion

www.moogmusic.com

 

Schlagwörter: ,

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Datenschutzbestimmungen

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren:

Performance: Modular und klingt wie ein Zelt-Urlaub

Weiterlesen
IK Multimedia Uno - Monofoner Analogsynth

IK Multimedia Uno – Monofoner Analogsynth im Test

Weiterlesen

EricaSynths stellt Liquid Sky Dada Noise System vor

Weiterlesen
Oberheim SEM Synth Expander

Vintage Park: Oberheim SEM – Synth Expander

Weiterlesen
Wintergatan Marble Machine

Die Marble Machine der schwedischen Band Wintergatan

Weiterlesen

Der Über-Moog wird Realität: Moog One kommt!

Weiterlesen