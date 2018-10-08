Moog One: erste Demos + Livestream der Fertigung
Der Moog One ist wohl das Synth-Ereignis des Jahres. Moog hat jetzt erste Demos + Videos mit Top-Musikern wie Jeff Bhasker, Suzanne Ciani, Chick Corea, Mike Dean, Robert Glasper, Dick Hyman, Dev Hynes, Mark Mothersbaugh, Mark Ronson, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Dr. Lonnie Smith, and Paris Strother ins Netz gestellt.
Außerdem gibt es einen Livestream der Fertigung des neuen polyfonen Übersynths:
Auf Soundcloud findet man zudem Demosounds:
Die Features des Moog One:
- 8- or 16-voice polyphony (5999,- oder 7999,-$)
- 3 VCOs per voice with waveshape mixing and OLED displays
- Unison mode (up to 48 oscillators on the 16-voice instrument)
- 2 filters per voice with filter mixing (2 multimode State Variable filters that function as a single filter, and a classic lowpass/highpass Moog Ladder filter)
- 3 DAHDSR envelopes per voice with user-definable curves
- 3-part multitimbrality
- Separate sequencer and arpeggiator per timbre
- Chord memory
- Dual-source noise generator with dedicated envelope
- Mixer with external audio input
- Ring modulation with selectable routing
- Oscillator FM and hard sync with selectable routing
- 4 assignable LFOs
- Premium 61-note Fatar TP-8S keybed with velocity and aftertouch
- Assignable pressure-sensitive X/Y pad
- Digital Effects (Synth and Master Bus)
- Eventide reverbs
- Selectable glide types
- USB and DIN MIDI
- Save, categorize, and recall tens of thousands of presets
- Create Performance Sets that make up to 64 presets accessible at the push of a button
- 2 x ¼” stereo headphone outputs
- 2 pairs of assignable ¼” outputs (supports TRS and TS)
- 4 x ¼” hardware inserts (TRS)
- 1 x ¼” external audio input (line-level)
- 1 XLR + ¼” TRS combo external audio input with trim knob
- 9 assignable CV/GATE I/O (5-in/4-out)
- USB drive support for system and preset backup
- LAN port for future expansion
