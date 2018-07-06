Modal Electronics präsentiert SKULPT-Synth

Modal Electronics veröffentlichen Details zum neuen Mini-Synth SKULPT. Der kleine Racker ist vierstimmig, verfügt über 32 Oszillatoren und arbeitet mit der VA-Engine vom Modal CRAFTsynth. Die Kickstarter-Kampagne läuft ab dem 13. Juli.

An Bord ist ein Sequenzer und ein Arpeggiator, es gibt eine MIDI-Schniistelle und ein Sync-Interface. Das Gerät wird vorraussichtlich unter 300 $ kosten.

 

Hier die Features von SKULPT:

  • Four virtual analogue discrete voices of polyphony with multiple keyboard modes
  • Eight oscillators per voice for a total of 32 oscillators (4 x 8)
  • Eight banks of sixteen patches (128 in total) patch storage and recall
  • Smooth morphing waveforms for each oscillator
  • FM (frequency modulation)
  • Ring Modulator
  • PWM
  • Eight (8) modulation slots with eight sources and thirty seven destinations
  • Three (3) EG’s (envelopes) for Filter, Amp and Mod
  • Two LFO’s -audio rate and MIDI syncable, one global, one per voice / polyphonic
  • 2 pole resonant morphable modelled State Variable Filter (VCF) controllable from low pass, through band pass, to high pass
  • Delay section fully MIDI syncable
  • Waveshaping Distortion
  • Sequencer with real time polyphonic note input, storing 128 notes and four rows of parameter automation, 64 sequences can be stored onboard
  • Feature rich Arpeggiator with selectable division, direction, swing and octave range 16 key front keypad for note input and controls
  • 13 front panel encoders with shift mode for further access to functions
  • Front panel transmits MIDI CC’s enabling it to control external software andhardware
  • MIDI IN and OUT with soft THRU on 5 pin din sockets as well as Class Compliant MIDI over USB
  • Analogue SYNC IN and OUT on 3.5mm sockets
  • Dedicated headphone port
  • Master output on 3.5mm socket
  • Powered either by USB or 6 x AA batteries for extended playing time

