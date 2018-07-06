Modal Electronics präsentiert SKULPT-Synth
Modal Electronics veröffentlichen Details zum neuen Mini-Synth SKULPT. Der kleine Racker ist vierstimmig, verfügt über 32 Oszillatoren und arbeitet mit der VA-Engine vom Modal CRAFTsynth. Die Kickstarter-Kampagne läuft ab dem 13. Juli.
An Bord ist ein Sequenzer und ein Arpeggiator, es gibt eine MIDI-Schniistelle und ein Sync-Interface. Das Gerät wird vorraussichtlich unter 300 $ kosten.
Hier die Features von SKULPT:
- Four virtual analogue discrete voices of polyphony with multiple keyboard modes
- Eight oscillators per voice for a total of 32 oscillators (4 x 8)
- Eight banks of sixteen patches (128 in total) patch storage and recall
- Smooth morphing waveforms for each oscillator
- FM (frequency modulation)
- Ring Modulator
- PWM
- Eight (8) modulation slots with eight sources and thirty seven destinations
- Three (3) EG’s (envelopes) for Filter, Amp and Mod
- Two LFO’s -audio rate and MIDI syncable, one global, one per voice / polyphonic
- 2 pole resonant morphable modelled State Variable Filter (VCF) controllable from low pass, through band pass, to high pass
- Delay section fully MIDI syncable
- Waveshaping Distortion
- Sequencer with real time polyphonic note input, storing 128 notes and four rows of parameter automation, 64 sequences can be stored onboard
- Feature rich Arpeggiator with selectable division, direction, swing and octave range 16 key front keypad for note input and controls
- 13 front panel encoders with shift mode for further access to functions
- Front panel transmits MIDI CC’s enabling it to control external software andhardware
- MIDI IN and OUT with soft THRU on 5 pin din sockets as well as Class Compliant MIDI over USB
- Analogue SYNC IN and OUT on 3.5mm sockets
- Dedicated headphone port
- Master output on 3.5mm socket
- Powered either by USB or 6 x AA batteries for extended playing time
