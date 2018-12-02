Modal Electronics CRAFTsynth v2.0
Das neueste Produkt von Modal Electronics ist ein kleiner Kompakt-Synth, der als Kickstarter-Projekt vorgestellt wird.
Der kleine CRAFTsynth verfügt über eine monofone Wavetable-Klangerzeugung mit acht Oszillatoren und einem 12 dB-Lowpass-Filter. Kosten wird der CRAFTsynth vorraussichtlich 130,- GBP.
Hier die Features des Synths:
- Monophonic wavetable synthesiser
- 8 oscillators in total with 2 selectable waveforms and mixer stage
- 40 unique waveforms available split into 8 banks of 5 morphable waveform sets
- VA, digital and generative waves are available along with selections from the Modal 002
- Process and cross modulate waveforms with 1 of 16 oscillator modifiers including Frequency / Phase Modulation, Hard / Window Sync, Ring / Amp Modulation, Derez / Bitcrush, Wavefolders and Waveshapers
- Multi option Unison / spread to detune the 8 oscillators for a huge sound
- 3 x envelope generators for Filter, Amplitude and Modulation
- 2 x audio rate LFOs
- 8 slot modulation matrix with 8 sources, each source can have 1 destination. (LFO1, LFO2 and MOD-EG assignable from CRAFTsynth, Velo, Note, ModW, AftT and Expression assignable from MODALapp)
- Program and transpose patterns with the built in sequenced arpeggiator
- 2-pole resonant filter that can be morphed from low pass, through band pass, to high pass
- Delay and distortion (waveshaping overdrive, not bitcrushing) effects
- Optional MIDI clock sync for LFOs and Delay
- 64 preset storage locations
- 8 key touch MIDI keyboard with 8 custom scales and root note selection
- MIDI DIN in and out
- Analogue clock sync in and out (configured to the KORG / Teenage Engineering specification)
- Class compliant MIDI provided over USB connection to host computer or tablet
- Headphone and line output
- Powered by USB or 3 x AA batteries
- Optional software editor available for macOS, Windows, iOS and Android
- Portable and compact design
- Dimensions: 150mm x 135m x 68mm (6”x5 1/2”x 3”)
