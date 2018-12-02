Modal Electronics CRAFTsynth v2.0

von Redaktion,

Das neueste Produkt von Modal Electronics ist  ein kleiner Kompakt-Synth, der als Kickstarter-Projekt vorgestellt wird.

Der kleine CRAFTsynth verfügt über eine monofone Wavetable-Klangerzeugung mit acht Oszillatoren und einem 12 dB-Lowpass-Filter. Kosten wird der CRAFTsynth vorraussichtlich 130,- GBP.

Hier die Features des Synths:

  • Monophonic wavetable synthesiser
  • 8 oscillators in total with 2 selectable waveforms and mixer stage
  • 40 unique waveforms available split into 8 banks of 5 morphable waveform sets
  • VA, digital and generative waves are available along with selections from the Modal 002
  • Process and cross modulate waveforms with 1 of 16 oscillator modifiers including Frequency / Phase Modulation, Hard / Window Sync, Ring / Amp Modulation, Derez / Bitcrush, Wavefolders and Waveshapers
  • Multi option Unison / spread to detune the 8 oscillators for a huge sound
  • 3 x envelope generators for Filter, Amplitude and Modulation
  • 2 x audio rate LFOs
  • 8 slot modulation matrix with 8 sources, each source can have 1 destination. (LFO1, LFO2 and MOD-EG assignable from CRAFTsynth, Velo, Note, ModW, AftT and Expression assignable from MODALapp)
  • Program and transpose patterns with the built in sequenced arpeggiator
  • 2-pole resonant filter that can be morphed from low pass, through band pass, to high pass
  • Delay and distortion (waveshaping overdrive, not bitcrushing) effects
  • Optional MIDI clock sync for LFOs and Delay
  • 64 preset storage locations
  • 8 key touch MIDI keyboard with 8 custom scales and root note selection
  • MIDI DIN in and out
  • Analogue clock sync in and out (configured to the KORG / Teenage Engineering specification)
  • Class compliant MIDI provided over USB connection to host computer or tablet
  • Headphone and line output
  • Powered by USB or 3 x AA batteries
  • Optional software editor available for macOS, Windows, iOS and Android
  • Portable and compact design
  • Dimensions: 150mm  x 135m  x 68mm (6”x5 1/2”x 3”)

Modal Electronics

