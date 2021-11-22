Produkt: Keyboards Digital 03/2019
Sequenzer und isomorphisches Keyboard

midiphy präsentiert MatriX

von Redaktion,

midiphy stellt mit  MatriX ein Produkt vor, das alle begeistern wird, die sich von konventionellen Tastaturen eingeschränkt fühlen.

MatriX ist ein isomorphisches Keyboard mit 17 x 17 Tasten der auch als Step-Sequenzer arbeiten kann. Das Gerät ist momentan nur als Bausatz verfügbar.

Die Features von MatriX:

  • 289 (17×17) RGB-backlit and light|shielded mechanical keys with custom keycaps for optimal light dispersion.
  • Full-color 128×128 high-end OLED display running at 60Hz for info and graphical sequence/clip previewing.
  • Extra sliders and buttons for parameter entry and additional functions.
  • Two bidirectional MIDI ports and a dedicated button to switch between them.
  • Dedicated navigation joystick for moving selections, scrolling through clips/sequences and more!
  • High-performance STM32F4 MCU using RTOS as a software base for a responsive and fluid user experience.
  • Full midiphy SEQ v4+ and MIDIbox SEQ v4 support – compatible with existing BLM 16×16+X protocol.
  • Enhanced LoopA support: advanced editor with note color mapping and pan/zoom controls (microtiming), 160 scales (with note quantization), reassignable isomorphic keyboard and performance controls.

MatriX kostet 1189,99 €

Website

