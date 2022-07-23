Stereo-Oszillator mit vielen Möglichkeiten

Make Noise stellt XPO Stereo Prismatic Oscillator vor

von Redaktion,

Make Noise hat einem neuen Stereo-VCO im Eurorack-Format im Programm, der gut zum Stereo-Filter passt.

Anzeige

Der XPO-Oszillator erzeugt Sinus-, Sägezahn-, Spike- und Rechteck-Wellenformen es gibt fünf Ausgänge für die individuellen Wellenformen und drei Stereo-Ausgänge. Geboten wird u.a. Stereo-Wavefolding, Stereo-PWM und Oszillator-Sync.

Die Features des XPO-VCOs:

  • Stereo Analog VCO with eleven simultaneous outputs (five mono outs and three stereo pairs)
  • Modulate Timbre via Stereo Pulse-Width Modulation, Stereo Vari-Timbre, and Stereo Wavefolding
  • Sine, Triangle, Sawtooth, Spike, and SUB mono outs
  • Unique Mono versions of all Stereo Waveforms via Left output normalizations
  • Modulate Left and Right channels together or separately thanks to normalization and attenuverters
  • Center parameter adds additional timbre control to both sides of Vari-Timbre and Wavefolded outputs
  • Linear FM Bus features voltage-control over FM depth and a normalization of SUB to FM input for easy GROWL
  • Unique SYNC circuit
  • Two 1v/oct inputs for transposition, melody stacking, or richest FM
  • Expo FM input with attenuverter
  • Designed to pair well with QPAS, Mimeophon, and X-PAN

Ein Preis für den Make Noise XPO wurde noch nicht genannt.

Website

Schlagwörter: , , ,
Produkt: Keyboards Digital 03/2019
Keyboards Digital 03/2019
JAMIE CULLUM +++ 45 JAHRE YAMAHA +++ 80s-Sound heute! Synth-Pop-Legende HOWARD JONES +++ KAWAI NOVUS NV-5 – Hybrid Digitalpiano +++ Drummachine UNO DRUM – Beats für unterwegs

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Datenschutzbestimmungen

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Neuer Bluetooth-Standard LE Audio

Weiterlesen

Legio: neue Modulplattform von Noise Engineering

Weiterlesen

Euphoria: ST Modular stellt neuen semi-modularen Synth vor

Weiterlesen

Teenage Engineering macht den TX-6 zum Audio-Recorder

Weiterlesen
Aufmacher SQ80V-Opened

Arturia SQ80 V – Software-Synthesizer im Test

Weiterlesen

AJH präsentiert LFO mit Tap-Tempo und mehr

Weiterlesen