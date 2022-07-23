Stereo-Oszillator mit vielen Möglichkeiten
Make Noise stellt XPO Stereo Prismatic Oscillator vor
Make Noise hat einem neuen Stereo-VCO im Eurorack-Format im Programm, der gut zum Stereo-Filter passt.
Anzeige
Der XPO-Oszillator erzeugt Sinus-, Sägezahn-, Spike- und Rechteck-Wellenformen es gibt fünf Ausgänge für die individuellen Wellenformen und drei Stereo-Ausgänge. Geboten wird u.a. Stereo-Wavefolding, Stereo-PWM und Oszillator-Sync.
Die Features des XPO-VCOs:
- Stereo Analog VCO with eleven simultaneous outputs (five mono outs and three stereo pairs)
- Modulate Timbre via Stereo Pulse-Width Modulation, Stereo Vari-Timbre, and Stereo Wavefolding
- Sine, Triangle, Sawtooth, Spike, and SUB mono outs
- Unique Mono versions of all Stereo Waveforms via Left output normalizations
- Modulate Left and Right channels together or separately thanks to normalization and attenuverters
- Center parameter adds additional timbre control to both sides of Vari-Timbre and Wavefolded outputs
- Linear FM Bus features voltage-control over FM depth and a normalization of SUB to FM input for easy GROWL
- Unique SYNC circuit
- Two 1v/oct inputs for transposition, melody stacking, or richest FM
- Expo FM input with attenuverter
- Designed to pair well with QPAS, Mimeophon, and X-PAN
Ein Preis für den Make Noise XPO wurde noch nicht genannt.
Schlagwörter: Analog Synthesizer, Blog, Modular Synthesizer, Sound & Recording
Keyboards Digital 03/2019
JAMIE CULLUM +++ 45 JAHRE YAMAHA +++ 80s-Sound heute! Synth-Pop-Legende HOWARD JONES +++ KAWAI NOVUS NV-5 – Hybrid Digitalpiano +++ Drummachine UNO DRUM – Beats für unterwegs
Datenschutzbestimmungen