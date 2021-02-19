Produkt: Keyboards Digital 03/2019
Neuer Hardware-Synth im 0-Coast-Format

Make Noise stellt Strega vor

von Redaktion,

Make Noise bringt einen neuen, kompakten Synth an den Start, der zusammen mit Alessandro Cortini entwickelt wurde.

Strega ist für geräuschhafte, experimentelle Sounds geeignet, bietet 11 Touch-Plates und verfügt über folgende Module:  Waveshaping Oscillator, Random Function Generator, analoger VCF and VCA, Analog-Delay, LFO, External Input mit Gain Boost.

Die Features von Strega:

  • Patchable with 7 sources and 13 destinations
  • Touch Bridges and Gateways for momentary modulation routings
  • Compatible w/ Eurorack Modular Synthesizer Signals
  • Input for combining with or processing outside sounds
  • Includes patch cables, output cable, and AC Adapter
  • Headphone and Line Level Amplifier as well as Eurorack Output
  • Small Rugged Steel Enclosure
  • Same form factor as 0-Coast and 0-CTRL

Strega kostet 599,- $

Website

 

