Keyboards Digital 03/2019
JAMIE CULLUM +++ 45 JAHRE YAMAHA +++ 80s-Sound heute! Synth-Pop-Legende HOWARD JONES +++ KAWAI NOVUS NV-5 – Hybrid Digitalpiano +++ Drummachine UNO DRUM – Beats für unterwegs
Neuer Hardware-Synth im 0-Coast-Format
Make Noise stellt Strega vor
Make Noise bringt einen neuen, kompakten Synth an den Start, der zusammen mit Alessandro Cortini entwickelt wurde.
Anzeige
Strega ist für geräuschhafte, experimentelle Sounds geeignet, bietet 11 Touch-Plates und verfügt über folgende Module: Waveshaping Oscillator, Random Function Generator, analoger VCF and VCA, Analog-Delay, LFO, External Input mit Gain Boost.
Die Features von Strega:
- Patchable with 7 sources and 13 destinations
- Touch Bridges and Gateways for momentary modulation routings
- Compatible w/ Eurorack Modular Synthesizer Signals
- Input for combining with or processing outside sounds
- Includes patch cables, output cable, and AC Adapter
- Headphone and Line Level Amplifier as well as Eurorack Output
- Small Rugged Steel Enclosure
- Same form factor as 0-Coast and 0-CTRL
Strega kostet 599,- $
Schlagwörter: Analog Synthesizer, Blog, Modular Synthesizer
Keyboards Digital 04/2019
ANALOGUE WINTER +++ Moog Matriarch +++ Doug Carn +++ NOVATION SUMMIT – Hybrider Polysynth +++ METRONOMY – Frontmann Joe Mount +++ ERICA SYNTHS PICO SYSTEM III – Modulares Komplettpaket
Datenschutzbestimmungen