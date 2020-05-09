Produkt: Keyboards 04/2019
Neuer Desktop-Sequqenzer und -Controller

Make Noise stellt 0-CTRL vor

von Redaktion,

Make Noise präsentiert O-CTRL, ein neues Modul im Desktop-Format.

O-CTRL ist ein Controller und Stepsequenzer für Modular-Systeme. Er verfügt über die vom René bekannten Sensor-Plates und acht Schritte mit jeweils drei Reglern (für Tonhöhe, Anschlagsstärke und Tondauer). Das Gerät läßt sich auch als rudimentäres Keyboard einsetzen. Es passt perfekt zum  O-Coast-Analog-Synthesizer von Make Noise; mit ihm zusammen bildet er eine schöne vom Buchla Easel inspirierte Kreativ-Einheit im Westcoast-Style.

O-Coast bietet folgende Features:

  • Fully analog and patch programmable, with no menus or modes
  • Sequence and Control the Pitch, Strength, and Time of your synthesizer voice, per step
  • Voltage control over Stop and Direction
  • Dynamic Reset, select Reset Step while sequencing
  • Pressure and Touch Gate outputs for human generated events and expression
  • Dynamic Envelope and Gate outputs allow for voice loudness/ strength per note
  • Gate output per step for patch programming sequence behavior and triggering unique events per step
  • Synchronize the 0-CTRL via the Clock In, or clock other machines with the Clock and/ or Gate Outs
  • Sequence your synthesizer and play it by hand simultaneously with Sequence Interrupt

O-Coast kostet 399,- $.

