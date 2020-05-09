Keyboards 04/2019
ANALOGUE WINTER +++ Moog Matriarch +++ Doug Carn +++ NOVATION SUMMIT – Hybrider Polysynth +++ METRONOMY – Frontmann Joe Mount +++ ERICA SYNTHS PICO SYSTEM III – Modulares Komplettpaket
Neuer Desktop-Sequqenzer und -Controller
Make Noise stellt 0-CTRL vor
Make Noise präsentiert O-CTRL, ein neues Modul im Desktop-Format.
O-CTRL ist ein Controller und Stepsequenzer für Modular-Systeme. Er verfügt über die vom René bekannten Sensor-Plates und acht Schritte mit jeweils drei Reglern (für Tonhöhe, Anschlagsstärke und Tondauer). Das Gerät läßt sich auch als rudimentäres Keyboard einsetzen. Es passt perfekt zum O-Coast-Analog-Synthesizer von Make Noise; mit ihm zusammen bildet er eine schöne vom Buchla Easel inspirierte Kreativ-Einheit im Westcoast-Style.
O-Coast bietet folgende Features:
- Fully analog and patch programmable, with no menus or modes
- Sequence and Control the Pitch, Strength, and Time of your synthesizer voice, per step
- Voltage control over Stop and Direction
- Dynamic Reset, select Reset Step while sequencing
- Pressure and Touch Gate outputs for human generated events and expression
- Dynamic Envelope and Gate outputs allow for voice loudness/ strength per note
- Gate output per step for patch programming sequence behavior and triggering unique events per step
- Synchronize the 0-CTRL via the Clock In, or clock other machines with the Clock and/ or Gate Outs
- Sequence your synthesizer and play it by hand simultaneously with Sequence Interrupt
O-Coast kostet 399,- $.
Keyboards 03/2019
JAMIE CULLUM +++ 45 JAHRE YAMAHA +++ 80s-Sound heute! Synth-Pop-Legende HOWARD JONES +++ KAWAI NOVUS NV-5 – Hybrid Digitalpiano +++ Drummachine UNO DRUM – Beats für unterwegs
