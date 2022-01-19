Produkt: Keyboards Digital 04/2019
Neuer halbmodularer Synth

KOE M6 Desktop Edition von AtomoSynth

von Redaktion,

AtomoSynth aus Lima/Peru haben den KOE M6 Desktop-Synth vorgestellt.

Der halbmodulare, monofone Synth arbeitet mit einem Vactrol-Multimode-Filter und verfügt über einen VCO mit Pulse + Sägezahn, sowie einen DCO mit Rechteckwellenform. An Bord ist ein Voltage-Modulator mit interessanten Möglichkeiten (S&H, random, dust, random gate, pulse, midi cc out) und ein Slope-Generator

Die Features von KOE M6:

  • Voltage controlled oscillator with saw and pulse waveforms.
  • Pulse width modulation controllable by voltage.
  • Square wave Sub oscillator with -1 and -2 octaves selector.
  • Digital square wave oscillator DCO (controlled by midi only).
  • Low Frequency Oscillator with triangle and square waveforms and voltage controlled frequency.
  • Random voltage modulator with 6 modes (S&H, random, dust, random gate, pulse, midi cc out)
  • Classic AtomoSynth Low pass and High pass voltage controlled vactrol filter.
  • Slope generator with voltage controlled rise and fall times and loop/gate selector.
  • ADSR type envelope generator.
  • Flexible built in Delay effect with voltage controlled delay time.
  • Voltage mixer with gain and positive or negative offset control.
  • Patch bay with 17 inputs and 15 outputs.
  • Midi interface with CV pitch, gate and CC outputs.
  • Rugged sheet metal enclosure finished with micro textured electrostatic paint

Der KOE M6 kostet 446,- $.

