Neuer halbmodularer Synth
KOE M6 Desktop Edition von AtomoSynth
AtomoSynth aus Lima/Peru haben den KOE M6 Desktop-Synth vorgestellt.
Der halbmodulare, monofone Synth arbeitet mit einem Vactrol-Multimode-Filter und verfügt über einen VCO mit Pulse + Sägezahn, sowie einen DCO mit Rechteckwellenform. An Bord ist ein Voltage-Modulator mit interessanten Möglichkeiten (S&H, random, dust, random gate, pulse, midi cc out) und ein Slope-Generator
Die Features von KOE M6:
- Voltage controlled oscillator with saw and pulse waveforms.
- Pulse width modulation controllable by voltage.
- Square wave Sub oscillator with -1 and -2 octaves selector.
- Digital square wave oscillator DCO (controlled by midi only).
- Low Frequency Oscillator with triangle and square waveforms and voltage controlled frequency.
- Random voltage modulator with 6 modes (S&H, random, dust, random gate, pulse, midi cc out)
- Classic AtomoSynth Low pass and High pass voltage controlled vactrol filter.
- Slope generator with voltage controlled rise and fall times and loop/gate selector.
- ADSR type envelope generator.
- Flexible built in Delay effect with voltage controlled delay time.
- Voltage mixer with gain and positive or negative offset control.
- Patch bay with 17 inputs and 15 outputs.
- Midi interface with CV pitch, gate and CC outputs.
- Rugged sheet metal enclosure finished with micro textured electrostatic paint
Der KOE M6 kostet 446,- $.
