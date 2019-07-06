Produkt: Keyboards 02/2019
Ein neuer Axoloti-basierter Synthesizer

Knuffig: DIY-Synth PEEPS

von Redaktion,

S8JFOU, ein Produzent and YouTuber hat ein charamantes DIY-Projekt auf Basis des kostengünstigen Axoloti – Boards (65,-$) realisiert.

Es nennt sich Peeps und ist ein vierstimmiger kompakter Synthesizer in einem knuffigen Holzcase mit Mini-Tastatur. Pro Stimme kommen drei Oszillatoren zum Einsatz. An Bord ist neben einer Effekt-Sektion und einem Arpeggiator auch der FM-Oszillator Braids von Mutable Instruments, der für Drone Sounds eingesetzt wird.

Die Features von Peeps:

Features

  • Axoloti core
  • 4 voices polyphony
  • 3 oscillators on each voices
  • 2 voices are detunable
  • 2 pole lowpass filter
  • tape delay with time, feedback and mix
  • reverb with time and mix
  • LFO
  • Mutable Instruments Braids FM based oscillator doing drone + 2 pole lowpass filter, pitch and volume
  • MI voice doesn’t go through the tape delay, only through the reverb
  • Keyboard with 13 keys with arpeggiator, octave switch and sustain
  • The arpeggiator can be sync via MIDI In / Gate in + accept Eurorack clock in
  • USB host for an external controller
  • Battery powered with an external battery
  • The clock input can be used as an external audio input + access to the tape delay & reverb
  • Audio output 6,35 mm and headphones stereo 3.5 mm

Peeps ist kein kommerzielles Produkt, aber Interessenten können gerne bei S8JFOU wg. der Fertigung von Peeps anfragen.

www.s8jfou.com

 

 

