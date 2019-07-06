Keyboards 02/2019
DIGITAL SUMMER+++DON AIREY: An den Tasten von Deep Purple+++GEWA MUSIC: Ein Blick in die Produktion+++SAMPLING VS. PHYSICAL MODELING: Die Unterschiede zwischen Konserve und Original
Ein neuer Axoloti-basierter Synthesizer
Knuffig: DIY-Synth PEEPS
S8JFOU, ein Produzent and YouTuber hat ein charamantes DIY-Projekt auf Basis des kostengünstigen Axoloti – Boards (65,-$) realisiert.
Anzeige
Anzeige
Es nennt sich Peeps und ist ein vierstimmiger kompakter Synthesizer in einem knuffigen Holzcase mit Mini-Tastatur. Pro Stimme kommen drei Oszillatoren zum Einsatz. An Bord ist neben einer Effekt-Sektion und einem Arpeggiator auch der FM-Oszillator Braids von Mutable Instruments, der für Drone Sounds eingesetzt wird.
Die Features von Peeps:
Features
- Axoloti core
- 4 voices polyphony
- 3 oscillators on each voices
- 2 voices are detunable
- 2 pole lowpass filter
- tape delay with time, feedback and mix
- reverb with time and mix
- LFO
- Mutable Instruments Braids FM based oscillator doing drone + 2 pole lowpass filter, pitch and volume
- MI voice doesn’t go through the tape delay, only through the reverb
- Keyboard with 13 keys with arpeggiator, octave switch and sustain
- The arpeggiator can be sync via MIDI In / Gate in + accept Eurorack clock in
- USB host for an external controller
- Battery powered with an external battery
- The clock input can be used as an external audio input + access to the tape delay & reverb
- Audio output 6,35 mm and headphones stereo 3.5 mm
Peeps ist kein kommerzielles Produkt, aber Interessenten können gerne bei S8JFOU wg. der Fertigung von Peeps anfragen.
Schlagwörter: Synthesizer
Keyboards 02/2019
DIGITAL SUMMER+++DON AIREY: An den Tasten von Deep Purple+++GEWA MUSIC: Ein Blick in die Produktion+++SAMPLING VS. PHYSICAL MODELING: Die Unterschiede zwischen Konserve und Original
Datenschutzbestimmungen