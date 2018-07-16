Neuer Desktop-Sequenzer und Multi-Funktion-Tools
Kilpatrick Carbon Sequenzer
Killer, die Teile von Kilpatrick…jetzt stellt die kanadische Hardwareschmiede einen leistungsfähigen kleinen Desktop-Sequenzer namens Carbon vor.
Der smart designte Tabletop-Sequenzer ist mit einem OLED-Display ausgestattet und verfügt über sechs Tracks a´64 Steps. Die Sequenzer-Sektion bietet zudem einige pfiffige Remix-Funktionen. Außerdem läßt sich Carbon auch als Arpeggiator, MIDI-Routing-System, MIDI/USB-CV/Gate-Interface einsetzen. Die Firmware ist Open Source und kann modifiziert werden. Carbon kostet 749 US-Dollar.
Die Features von Carbon:
- Pattern-based sequencer, performance control system and USB interface
- Beautiful colour LCD screen shows everything in real-time
- Six rotary encoders and nineteen buttons offer fast intuitive control
- Six tracks with two assignable outputs per track
- Up to 64 steps per track
- Polyphonic tracks store chords and CC data (6 events per step)
- Playback start and end points are uniquely configurable for each track
- Gate pattern function offers quick remixes each track
- Multiple track select allows adjusting multiple track parameters at the same time
- Tap tempo and fractional BPM setting for perfect timing adjustment
- High resolution internal clock source never drifts or jitters
- Swing control with automatic handling of tracks with different time divisions
- Flexible MIDI and CV routing allows huge control possibilities
- Bias tracks allow transposing of other tracks for oldschool sequencer tricks
- Six scenes offer fast parameter changes during live performance
- LIVE mode allows live performance from a keyboard
- Keyboard transpose mode allows transposition during playback
- Internal 2MB flash memory offers storage for 64 songs – Upload and download from PC or Mac (software required – TBD)
- Keyboard split and LIVE multi-select modes allow fast and flexible live MIDI routing
- Powerful arpeggiator on every track can be used live or with sequence playback
- Rock-solid MIDI / analog clock source can be the heartbeat of your studio
- Complete open source firmware uses free development tools – ready for your own hacks!
- Rear panel connections / controls:
- Analog clock and reset outputs (0V/+5V)
- Four CV outputs (-5V to +5V – 1V/octave digitally calibrated)
- Four gate outputs (0V/+5V)
- Two MIDI output ports (separately assignable)
- MIDI input port
- USB host port – provides up to 500mA to power USB controllers
- USB device port – connects to PC or Mac for use as a MIDI interface and controller
- Power switch
- DC input jack
- Power input: 24VDC @ 250mA (500mA regulated supply required / supplies)
- Dimensions: Approx. 7.75″ W x 8″ D x 3″ H (height measured as rear height of enclosure)
- Weight: TBD
- Operating temperature: 15C to 30C (59F to 86F)
- Storage temperature: -10C to 45C (14F to 113F)
- Universal input power supply (100-240V) included
- units purchased from North American dealers ship with a US-style plug
- units purchased from UK, EU and Australian and Japan dealers ship with a set of plugs for US, UK, EU and Australia
- Designed and Made in Canada using high quality parts
- Warranty: 1 year
