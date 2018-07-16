Neuer Desktop-Sequenzer und Multi-Funktion-Tools

Kilpatrick Carbon Sequenzer

von Redaktion,

Killer, die Teile von Kilpatrick…jetzt stellt die kanadische Hardwareschmiede einen leistungsfähigen kleinen Desktop-Sequenzer namens Carbon vor.

Anzeige

Der smart designte Tabletop-Sequenzer ist mit einem OLED-Display ausgestattet und verfügt über sechs Tracks a´64 Steps. Die Sequenzer-Sektion bietet zudem einige pfiffige Remix-Funktionen. Außerdem läßt sich Carbon auch als Arpeggiator, MIDI-Routing-System, MIDI/USB-CV/Gate-Interface einsetzen. Die Firmware ist Open Source und kann modifiziert werden. Carbon kostet 749 US-Dollar.

Die Features von Carbon:

  • Pattern-based sequencer, performance control system and USB interface
  • Beautiful colour LCD screen shows everything in real-time
  • Six rotary encoders and nineteen buttons offer fast intuitive control
  • Six tracks with two assignable outputs per track
  • Up to 64 steps per track
  • Polyphonic tracks store chords and CC data (6 events per step)
  • Playback start and end points are uniquely configurable for each track
  • Gate pattern function offers quick remixes each track
  • Multiple track select allows adjusting multiple track parameters at the same time
  • Tap tempo and fractional BPM setting for perfect timing adjustment
  • High resolution internal clock source never drifts or jitters
  • Swing control with automatic handling of tracks with different time divisions
  • Flexible MIDI and CV routing allows huge control possibilities
  • Bias tracks allow transposing of other tracks for oldschool sequencer tricks
  • Six scenes offer fast parameter changes during live performance
  • LIVE mode allows live performance from a keyboard
  • Keyboard transpose mode allows transposition during playback
  • Internal 2MB flash memory offers storage for 64 songs – Upload and download from PC or Mac (software required – TBD)
  • Keyboard split and LIVE multi-select modes allow fast and flexible live MIDI routing
  • Powerful arpeggiator on every track can be used live or with sequence playback
  • Rock-solid MIDI / analog clock source can be the heartbeat of your studio
  • Complete open source firmware uses free development tools – ready for your own hacks!
  • Rear panel connections / controls:
    • Analog clock and reset outputs (0V/+5V)
    • Four CV outputs (-5V to +5V – 1V/octave digitally calibrated)
    • Four gate outputs (0V/+5V)
    • Two MIDI output ports (separately assignable)
    • MIDI input port
    • USB host port – provides up to 500mA to power USB controllers
    • USB device port – connects to PC or Mac for use as a MIDI interface and controller
    • Power switch
    • DC input jack
  • Power input: 24VDC @ 250mA (500mA regulated supply required / supplies)
  • Dimensions: Approx. 7.75″ W x 8″ D x 3″ H (height measured as rear height of enclosure)
  • Weight: TBD
  • Operating temperature: 15C to 30C (59F to 86F)
  • Storage temperature: -10C to 45C (14F to 113F)
  • Universal input power supply (100-240V) included
    • units purchased from North American dealers ship with a US-style plug
    • units purchased from UK, EU and Australian and Japan dealers ship with a set of plugs for US, UK, EU and Australia
  • Designed and Made in Canada using high quality parts
  • Warranty: 1 year

Kilpatrick

Schlagwörter: ,

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Datenschutzbestimmungen

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren:

Performance: Superorganism bei KEXP

Weiterlesen

Unser Mutter-Verlag wurde ausgezeichnet

Weiterlesen

Elta Music Polivoks Mini Analog Synthesizer ist am Start!

Weiterlesen

Modal Electronics SKULPT in Aktion + jetzt auf Kickstarter

Weiterlesen

4 Tipps für den Einstieg in das Musikmachen mit Apps

Weiterlesen

Die Top 5 digital Synthesizer von Keyboards-Autor Joker Nies

Weiterlesen