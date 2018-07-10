Neues Hardware-Reverb
Kilpatrick Audio Redox Reverb Processor
Kilpatrick Audio stellt mit Redox einen neuen Desktop-Reverb-Effekt vor.
Redox ist eine Hardware-Effekt für das Studio und die Bühne. Das kompakte Gerät bietet Direktzugriff auf einige Kernparameter (Predelay, Size, Filter). Neben einem hochwertigen algorithmischen Reverb-Effekt verfügt das Gerät über diverse Modulationseffekte (Phasing, Flanging, Vibrato und Panning). Ein Preis steht noch nicht fest.
Hier die Features von Redox:
- Stereo algorithmic reverb with high dynamic range processing
- Many reverb algorithms to choose fron, including:
- Kilpatrick Audio’s signature Lush Puppy algorithms great for fast synths, drums and guitar
- Classic old-school reverbs perfect for old-school synth sounds
- Multi-tap delay effects with a selectable number of taps
- Smooth hall and room types perfect for vocals and instruments
- Super long and smooth reverbs perfect for creating ambient textures
- MOD effects work along with reverbs to create other kinds of effects
- Adjustable predelay on all reverbs up to 200ms
- Pristine analog audio front-end with 24 bit converters and >100dB dynamic range (ADC to DAC)
- High dynamic-range floating point signal processing prevents internal clipping
- Low-latency signal processing of less than 1ms
- High-quality LCD screen shows settings and metering
- Quick-access parameter controls for MOD control, reverb filter and size
- Dedicated MOD controls allow the MOD effect to be controlled in real-time
- 1/4″ line audio jacks using Neutrik connectors
- MIDI control of all functions via USB or DIN MIDI
- Internal memory for storage of up to 99 presets
- 5V USB powered – great for portable use
