Kilpatrick Audio Phenol: ein pfiffiger halbmodularer Analogsynthesizer
Kilpatrick Audio hat mit dem Phenol einen interessanten Analogsynthesizer mit vielen Patch-Möglichkeiten an den Start gebracht.
Anzeige
Phenol ist ein als Kickstarter-Projekt realisierter monofoner Desktop-Synthexpander mit kompakten Maßen und vielen klanglichen Möglichkeuten. Er besitzt zwei VCOs, zwei analoge Filter (Low- und Band-Pass), ein Delay-Effekt, einen internen Sequenzer und kann auch als MIDI/CV/DIN-Converter agieren. Das Gerät kostet 849,- US Dollar.
Hier die Features von Phenol:
- Banana patch system with colour-coded jacks and voltages compatible with Kilpatrick Format and other modular systems – PHENOL Panel Layout
- Two analog VCOs – triangle, ramp and pulse outputs
- Two analog filters – low pass and band pass (formerly labeled high pass)
- Two analog VCAs with level control
- Two envelope generator / LFO combos with many unique features (digital)
- An LFO with sine and random output (digital)
- Internal MIDI to CV converter with DIN and USB MIDI interfaces
- Built-in MIDI sequencer / looper
- Compact mixer with digital delay (330ms of delay time)
- Digital pulse divider – divide MIDI clock, LFOs or audio signals into useful musical divisions
- Buffered analog mixer / mult / inverter with level control
- Two external audio inputs buffer and amplify line-level signals – process drum machine or other audio sources through the system
- Rear panel connections / controls:
- USB-B port for USB MIDI connection to a PC / Mac
- Headphone and line outputs (1/4″ jacks)
- Power button
- DC power input – 2.1mm coax – centre positive 24VDC
- Ground banana jack
- External input (1/4″ jacks)
- Power input: 24VDC @ 250mA (500mA regulated supply required)
- Operating temperature: 15C to 30C (59F to 86F)
- Storage temperature: -10C to 45C (14F to 113F)
- Dimensions: 15.8″W x 8.8″L x 2.5″H (including feet and knobs)
- Weight: 5lbs (2.27kg)
- Universal input power supply (100-240V) included with plugs for most countries
- Designed and made in Canada using high quality parts
- Warranty: 1 year (30 day warranty on cables)
- Comes packaged with 10x starter banana cables. More may be ordered below.
Schlagwörter: Analog Synthesizer, Blog, Modular Synthesizer
Datenschutzbestimmungen