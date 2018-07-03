Kilpatrick Audio Phenol: ein pfiffiger halbmodularer Analogsynthesizer

von Redaktion,

Kilpatrick Audio hat mit dem Phenol einen interessanten Analogsynthesizer  mit vielen Patch-Möglichkeiten an den Start gebracht.

Phenol ist ein als Kickstarter-Projekt realisierter monofoner Desktop-Synthexpander mit kompakten Maßen und vielen klanglichen Möglichkeuten. Er besitzt zwei VCOs, zwei analoge Filter (Low- und Band-Pass), ein Delay-Effekt, einen internen Sequenzer und kann auch als MIDI/CV/DIN-Converter agieren. Das Gerät kostet 849,- US Dollar.

Hier die Features von Phenol:

  • Banana patch system with colour-coded jacks and voltages compatible with Kilpatrick Format and other modular systems – PHENOL Panel Layout
  • Two analog VCOs – triangle, ramp and pulse outputs
  • Two analog filters – low pass and band pass (formerly labeled high pass)
  • Two analog VCAs with level control
  • Two envelope generator / LFO combos with many unique features (digital)
  • An LFO with sine and random output (digital)
  • Internal MIDI to CV converter with DIN and USB MIDI interfaces
  • Built-in MIDI sequencer / looper
  • Compact mixer with digital delay (330ms of delay time)
  • Digital pulse divider – divide MIDI clock, LFOs or audio signals into useful musical divisions
  • Buffered analog mixer / mult / inverter with level control
  • Two external audio inputs buffer and amplify line-level signals – process drum machine or other audio sources through the system
  • Rear panel connections / controls:
    • USB-B port for USB MIDI connection to a PC / Mac
    • Headphone and line outputs (1/4″ jacks)
    • Power button
    • DC power input – 2.1mm coax – centre positive 24VDC
    • Ground banana jack
    • External input (1/4″ jacks)
  • Power input: 24VDC @ 250mA (500mA regulated supply required)
  • Operating temperature: 15C to 30C (59F to 86F)
  • Storage temperature: -10C to 45C (14F to 113F)
  • Dimensions: 15.8″W x 8.8″L x 2.5″H (including feet and knobs)
  • Weight: 5lbs (2.27kg)
  • Universal input power supply (100-240V) included with plugs for most countries
  • Designed and made in Canada using high quality parts
  • Warranty: 1 year (30 day warranty on cables)
  • Comes packaged with 10x starter banana cables. More may be ordered below.

Kilpatrick

 

