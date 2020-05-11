Keyboards 02/2019
DIGITAL SUMMER+++DON AIREY: An den Tasten von Deep Purple+++GEWA MUSIC: Ein Blick in die Produktion+++SAMPLING VS. PHYSICAL MODELING: Die Unterschiede zwischen Konserve und Original
Realistisches Spielgefühl unter 1000,- Euro
Kawai KPD-70: günstiges Digitalpiano mit Hammermechanik
Das KDP-70 gehört zu den aktuellen Modellen in Kawais Digitalpiano-Serie.
Anzeige
Es bietet u.a. eine Hammermechanik mit realistischer Hammergewichtung (Responsive Hammer Compact Action), um ein natürliches Spielgefühl zu vermitteln. Gesampelt wurde jede Taste des edlen EX-Flügels von Kawai (mit Kawais Harmonic Imaging-Technik). An Bord sind zudem noch weitere Sounds wie Jazz-Orgel, E-Piano, Kirchenorgel, Harpsichord, Strings etc., ein Reverb-Effekt, eine Splitmöglichkeit und ein Lesson-Modus (mit Burgmüller und Czerny-Etüden).
Das KDP-70 kostet jetzt 899,- $ (ursprünglich 1099,-$)
Die Features des KDP-70 Digitalpianos:
|Keyboard
|88 weighted keys with graded hammers
Responsive Hammer Compact (RHC) action
|Piano Sounds
|Concert Grand, Mellow Grand, Studio Grand, Modern Piano
|Other Sounds
|Classic E.Piano, Modern E.P., Jazz Organ, Church Organ, Harpsichord, Vibraphone, String Ensemble, Slow Strings, Choir, New Age Pad, Atmosphere
|Sound Source
|Harmonic Imaging™ (HI), 88-key piano sampling
|Polyphony
|max. 192 notes
|Reverb
|3: Room, Small Hall, Concert Hall
|Lesson Function
|Alfred or Burgmüller and Czerny lesson songs (depending on market location)
|Keyboard Modes
|Dual Mode (with adjustable volume balance)
Four Hands Mode
|Touch Curve
|Light, Normal, Heavy, off
|Recorder
|3 Songs, max. 15.000 notes
|Metronome
|Beats: 1/4, 2/4, 3/4, 4/4, 5/4, 3/8, 6/8; Tempo: 10-300 BPM
|Other Functions
|Damper Resonance, Reverb, Touch, Transpose, Tuning, MIDI Channel, Local Control, Multi-timbral mode, Transmit Program Change Number
|Demo Songs
|15
|Pedals
|Sustain (with half-pedal support), Sostenuto and Soft
|Finish
|Embossed Black
|Bench
|Matching Bench
|Key Lid
|Yes, sliding type
|Jacks
|Headphones x 2, MIDI In/Out
|Speaker
|12 x 8 cm x 2
|Output Power
|8 Watt x 2
|Dimensions (WxDxH)
|53.5″ (136 cm) x 15.9″ (40.5 cm) x 22.8″ (58 cm)
|Weight
|77.2 lbs (35 kg)
Schlagwörter: Blog, Digitalpiano
Keyboards 02/2019
DIGITAL SUMMER+++DON AIREY: An den Tasten von Deep Purple+++GEWA MUSIC: Ein Blick in die Produktion+++SAMPLING VS. PHYSICAL MODELING: Die Unterschiede zwischen Konserve und Original
Datenschutzbestimmungen