Produkt: Keyboards 02/2019
Keyboards 02/2019
DIGITAL SUMMER+++DON AIREY: An den Tasten von Deep Purple+++GEWA MUSIC: Ein Blick in die Produktion+++SAMPLING VS. PHYSICAL MODELING: Die Unterschiede zwischen Konserve und Original
Realistisches Spielgefühl unter 1000,- Euro

Kawai KPD-70: günstiges Digitalpiano mit Hammermechanik

von Redaktion,

Das KDP-70 gehört zu den aktuellen Modellen in Kawais Digitalpiano-Serie.

Anzeige

 

Es bietet u.a. eine Hammermechanik mit realistischer Hammergewichtung (Responsive Hammer Compact Action), um ein natürliches Spielgefühl zu vermitteln. Gesampelt wurde jede Taste des edlen EX-Flügels von Kawai (mit Kawais Harmonic Imaging-Technik). An Bord sind zudem noch weitere Sounds wie Jazz-Orgel, E-Piano, Kirchenorgel, Harpsichord, Strings etc., ein Reverb-Effekt, eine Splitmöglichkeit und ein Lesson-Modus (mit Burgmüller und Czerny-Etüden).

Das KDP-70 kostet jetzt 899,- $ (ursprünglich 1099,-$)

Die Features des KDP-70 Digitalpianos:

Keyboard 88 weighted keys with graded hammers
Responsive Hammer Compact (RHC) action
Piano Sounds Concert Grand, Mellow Grand, Studio Grand, Modern Piano
Other Sounds Classic E.Piano, Modern E.P., Jazz Organ, Church Organ, Harpsichord, Vibraphone, String Ensemble, Slow Strings, Choir, New Age Pad, Atmosphere
Sound Source Harmonic Imaging™ (HI), 88-key piano sampling
Polyphony max. 192 notes
Reverb 3: Room, Small Hall, Concert Hall
Lesson Function Alfred or Burgmüller and Czerny lesson songs (depending on market location)
Keyboard Modes Dual Mode (with adjustable volume balance)
Four Hands Mode
Touch Curve Light, Normal, Heavy, off
Recorder 3 Songs, max. 15.000 notes
Metronome Beats: 1/4, 2/4, 3/4, 4/4, 5/4, 3/8, 6/8; Tempo: 10-300 BPM
Other Functions Damper Resonance, Reverb, Touch, Transpose, Tuning, MIDI Channel, Local Control, Multi-timbral mode, Transmit Program Change Number
Demo Songs 15
Pedals Sustain (with half-pedal support), Sostenuto and Soft
Finish Embossed Black
Bench Matching Bench
Key Lid Yes, sliding type
Jacks Headphones x 2, MIDI In/Out
Speaker 12 x 8 cm x 2
Output Power 8 Watt x 2
Dimensions (WxDxH) 53.5″ (136 cm) x 15.9″ (40.5 cm) x 22.8″ (58 cm)
Weight 77.2 lbs (35 kg)

Website

Schlagwörter: ,
Produkt: Keyboards 02/2019
Keyboards 02/2019
DIGITAL SUMMER+++DON AIREY: An den Tasten von Deep Purple+++GEWA MUSIC: Ein Blick in die Produktion+++SAMPLING VS. PHYSICAL MODELING: Die Unterschiede zwischen Konserve und Original

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Datenschutzbestimmungen

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Alles in einer Box: Empress Effects Zoia Euroburo

Weiterlesen

Wie funktioniert eigentlich Ramp-Talk?

Weiterlesen

Daten-Wettrennen: Die meistverkauften Künstler*innen (1969-2019)

Weiterlesen

Kir­chen­ton­ar­ten, Ska­len & Ton­lei­tern – Dur, Moll und sonstiges

Weiterlesen

Akai MPC Update 2.8 kommt

Weiterlesen

Mastering – Lautheit & Streaming-Dienste – Wochenrückblick #24

Weiterlesen