Jasper: EDP Wasp-Clone zum Selbstbau

Der monofone britische Analogsynth Wasp von EDP, der 1978 auf den Markt kam ist Kult und wird auf dem Gebrauchtmarkt hoch gehandelt. Jetzt kann man einen Bausatz eines Wasp-Clones sehr günstig erwerben.

Das von Jasper angebotene DIY-Gerät kostet nur 65 britische Pfund; wer noch einen Zehner draulegt, erhält auch die Teile für ein MIDI-Interface.

Das Kit enthält folgende Teile:

Jasper is a DIY project, and offered as a partial kit which includes:

Main PCB – 1.6mm thick FR4, black solder mask and yellow silkscreen

Panel PCB – 2mm thick FR4

Omeg Switched potentiometers made specially for Jasper

Tested, NOS, CD4006 IC – actually an MCP14006B – but it works fine

Sockets

Trimmers, including 2x Thonk tall trimmers for tuning and keyboard sensitivity.

Jasper

