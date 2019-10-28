Keyboards 03/2019
JAMIE CULLUM +++ 45 JAHRE YAMAHA +++ 80s-Sound heute! Synth-Pop-Legende HOWARD JONES +++ KAWAI NOVUS NV-5 – Hybrid Digitalpiano +++ Drummachine UNO DRUM – Beats für unterwegs
Polivox inspierierter Analog-Synth
Infradeep PVX-800 duophoner Synthesizer aus Sibirien
Die junge, in Sibirien ansässige Firma Infradeep (die usprünglich Nave Electronic hieß), hat einen interessanten, tastaturlosen Analogsynthesizer herausgebracht.
Anzeige
Der PVX-800 ist duophon und verfügt über zwei VCOs, zwei Hüllkurven, ein spannungsgesteuertes Filter, das als Lowpass und Bandpass eingesetzt werden kann, ein Delay-Effekt und einen Arpeggiator. Der Synth ist vom legendären russischen Polyvoxx inspiriert, ohne jedoch ein Klan zu sein.
Die Features des Infradeep PVX-800:
- True classical analog sound engine
- 2 VCOs with five types of waves — Sinusoidal, Triangle, Shark, Saw and Square waves with PWM.
- 2 ADSR envelope generator
- lowpass or bandpass selectable filter
- VCF Cutoff assignable control from midi, velocity or aftertouch
- LFO with eight types of waves (square wave has midi sync)
- Ring Modulator
- Built-in Delay module
- Arpeggiator function with sync from midi
- MIDI-DIN in/thru plug
- USB-MIDI plug
- Analog CV control inputs
- Audio input for processing the external audio signal through filter and VCA section
- Arpeggiator function with sync from midi
- Headphone output
- Audio output: 6.3 mm mono jack, unbalanced
- Power: 16 — 24V DC any polarity 600mA or more
- Weight: 3.64lbs (1.65kg)
- Dimensions: 12,95” x 5,31” x 2,87” (325 x 135 x 73 mm)
Der Infradeep PVX-800 kostet 580,- $.
Schlagwörter: Analog Synthesizer, Blog, Synthesizer
Keyboards 03/2019
JAMIE CULLUM +++ 45 JAHRE YAMAHA +++ 80s-Sound heute! Synth-Pop-Legende HOWARD JONES +++ KAWAI NOVUS NV-5 – Hybrid Digitalpiano +++ Drummachine UNO DRUM – Beats für unterwegs
Datenschutzbestimmungen