Polivox inspierierter Analog-Synth

Infradeep PVX-800 duophoner Synthesizer aus Sibirien

von Redaktion,

Die junge, in Sibirien ansässige Firma Infradeep (die usprünglich Nave Electronic hieß),  hat einen interessanten, tastaturlosen Analogsynthesizer herausgebracht.

Der PVX-800 ist duophon und verfügt über zwei VCOs, zwei Hüllkurven, ein spannungsgesteuertes Filter, das als Lowpass und Bandpass eingesetzt werden kann, ein Delay-Effekt und einen Arpeggiator. Der Synth ist vom legendären russischen Polyvoxx inspiriert, ohne jedoch ein Klan zu sein.

Die Features des Infradeep PVX-800:

  • True classical analog sound engine
  • 2 VCOs with five types of waves — Sinusoidal, Triangle, Shark, Saw and Square waves with PWM.
  • 2 ADSR envelope generator
  • lowpass or bandpass selectable filter
  • VCF Cutoff assignable control from midi, velocity or aftertouch
  • LFO with eight types of waves (square wave has midi sync)
  • Ring Modulator
  • Built-in Delay module
  • Arpeggiator function with sync from midi
  • MIDI-DIN in/thru plug
  • USB-MIDI plug
  • Analog CV control inputs
  • Audio input for processing the external audio signal through filter and VCA section
  • Headphone output
  • Audio output: 6.3 mm mono jack, unbalanced
  • Power: 16 — 24V DC any polarity 600mA or more
  • Weight: 3.64lbs (1.65kg)
  • Dimensions: 12,95” x 5,31” x 2,87” (325 x 135 x 73 mm)

Der Infradeep PVX-800 kostet 580,- $.

