MIDI-Splitter und mehr

Handlicher Helfer: MeeBlip Cubit Duo

von Redaktion,

MeeBlip stellt den Cubit Duo vor, ein kompaktes Kistchen, das mehr ist als eine bloße Thru-Box.

Als Standalone fungiert Cubit Duo als MIDI-Splitter: Alles, was am MIDI-Eingang anliegt, wird mit nahezu Null-Latenz auf die vier MIDI OUT- Buchsen verteilt. Das Gerät arbeitet aber auch als USB MIDI-Interface (class-compliant).

Die Features von Cubit Duo:

  • USB mode: 1×1 USB MIDI interface
  • Standalone/THRU mode: 4-output MIDI splitter (thru box)
  • Four hardware-mirrored MIDI OUT jacks – no software lag, ultra-tight timing
  • Opto-isolated MIDI IN to reduce ground loops
  • High-performance 32-bit ARM Cortex processor
  • Class-compliant USB MIDI – no drivers needed
  • Bright green MIDI light flashes when sending or receiving data for easy troubleshooting
  • Size: 108 x 76 x 25 mm (4.25″ x 3:” x 1″), weight: 110 g (3.9 oz)
  • Includes 1 m (3 ft) USB cable
  • USB powered

Cubit Duo kostet 79,95 €.

Website

