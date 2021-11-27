MIDI-Splitter und mehr
Handlicher Helfer: MeeBlip Cubit Duo
MeeBlip stellt den Cubit Duo vor, ein kompaktes Kistchen, das mehr ist als eine bloße Thru-Box.
Anzeige
Als Standalone fungiert Cubit Duo als MIDI-Splitter: Alles, was am MIDI-Eingang anliegt, wird mit nahezu Null-Latenz auf die vier MIDI OUT- Buchsen verteilt. Das Gerät arbeitet aber auch als USB MIDI-Interface (class-compliant).
Die Features von Cubit Duo:
- USB mode: 1×1 USB MIDI interface
- Standalone/THRU mode: 4-output MIDI splitter (thru box)
- Four hardware-mirrored MIDI OUT jacks – no software lag, ultra-tight timing
- Opto-isolated MIDI IN to reduce ground loops
- High-performance 32-bit ARM Cortex processor
- Class-compliant USB MIDI – no drivers needed
- Bright green MIDI light flashes when sending or receiving data for easy troubleshooting
- Size: 108 x 76 x 25 mm (4.25″ x 3:” x 1″), weight: 110 g (3.9 oz)
- Includes 1 m (3 ft) USB cable
- USB powered
Cubit Duo kostet 79,95 €.
