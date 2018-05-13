Grandmother: neuer Moog-Synth gesichtet…

Bei Großmutter schmeckts immer noch am besten: Moog kündigt zum Moogfest 2018 einen neuen emimodularen Synthesizer namens Grandmother an.
Anzeige
Der monofone Analogsynth bietet zwei VCOs, das klassische Moog-Kaskadenfilter, einen Sequenzer, einen Arpeggiator und einen Federhall. Die Großmutter besitzt ein ungewöhnliches halbmodulares Design mit den bunt abgesetzten Modulen und kann auch ohne Patchverbindungen genutzt werden. Ein Preis steht noch nicht fest.
Hier die Grandmother-Features:
- 100% analog synthesizer with 32-note Fatar keybed
- Semi-modular design, requires no patching to play
- All normalized connections can be interrupted for full modularity
- Hardware Spring Reverb can be used to process external sounds
- 1/4” External audio input for guitars, drum machines, and more
- Easy to use Arpeggiator and Sequencer
- Store up to 3 sequences with up to 256 notes each
- 2 Analog Oscillators with selectable waveshape and hard sync
- Classic 4-Pole 10Hz-20kHz Ladder filter
- Patchable 1-Pole High Pass filter
- Analog ADSR Envelope Generator
- Analog LFO with audio-rate capabilities
- DIN MIDI In/Out/Thru and USB MIDI
- Patchable bipolar attenuator
- Works with Mother-32, DFAM, Eurorack modular systems and more
- 41 patch points with 21 inputs, 16 outputs and a Parallel-Wired 4-jack Mult”