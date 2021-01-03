Freeware-Tipp: Vital Basic von Matt Tytel
Matt Tytel ist mit dem Freeware-Synth Helm bekanntgeworden. Vor kurzem hat er einen toll klingenden Wavetable-Softsynth an den Start gebracht, dessen Basic-Version umsonst ist.
Vital besitzt leistungsfähige Wavetable Oszillatoren mit spektralem Wave-Warping, bietet einen CPU-freundlichen Unisonos-Mode, Frequenz-Modulation im Audiobereich, flexible Hüllkurven, Sample-Playback, Microtonale Fähigkeiten, MPE-Support, Stereo-Modulationen, eine gut gestaltete Bedienoberfläche mit Drag & Drop-Funktionalität und vieles mehr. Der Softsynth ist für Mac, Windows und Linux erhältlich.
Hier die Features von Vital:
- High quality wavetable oscillators with frequency warping and wave warping
- Efficient unison
- Two routable voice filters with several analog and digital models, each with multiple continuous blending modes
- Audio-rate modulation so you can create clean drum transients and frequency modulate filter cutoff
- Stereo-splitable LFOs with custom and editable shapes
- Keytracked LFO settings
- Modulatable envelopes with custom curves
- Modulation remapping so you can customize the shape of every modulation
- Custom sample source
- Random modulation sources like Perlin, Lorenz Attractor, S&H and Sine Interplation, each with stereo options
- Eight routable effects including a multiband compressor, multi-mode phaser and 16 voice chorus
- MPE support
- Microtonal file support
- Oscilloscope and spectrum viewer
- Preset browser with sort, search, tag and folder organization
Vital Free ist mit 80 Presets und 25 Wavetables ausgestattet, für moderate 25,- € erhält man Vital Plus mit 250 Presets und 70 Wavetables. Vital Pro (400 Presets, 150 Wavetables und erweiterten Wavetable-Features) kostet 80,-€ und ist auch mit einem monatlichen Miet-Modell (5,- €) verfügbar.